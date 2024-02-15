'EPIC. MONUMENTAL!' MSNBC Analyst Says It Looks Bad, ... Fani Willis Lied to the Court It's GAME OVER

Well, there it is, even from MSNBC.

Ya' love to see it.

It's so rare for people on the Left who do bad things to be held accountable that we must all take a moment and savor what is happening. To be fair, it's not over yet and somehow, someway, something gives and the like Teflon, nothing sticks ... but this is quote, 'Epic, monumental.'

Watch:

"GAME OVER" for Fulton County DA Fani Willis, declares MSNBC legal analyst:



"This is epic. This is monumental. She will be disqualified. This is a huge deal." pic.twitter.com/m70i0wmezF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 15, 2024

Wow.

This case should be thrown out, Fanni should be disbarred and jailed. — Robin Valencia (@rvalen81) February 15, 2024

Sure sounds that way.

Heck, when you've lost MSNBC?

Fani Willis is going to end up disbarred and facing felony charges. The Atlanta case against Trump is effectively over. — Shubhangi Pandit (@Babymishra_) February 15, 2024

We can only hope.

Ok, so maybe a bit more than hope but we're super cynical these days.

If MSNBC says its game over, its game over. — John J. Trotta IV (@tpajohn) February 15, 2024

Well that had to sting — HarryLegend (@harrylegend33) February 15, 2024

Big time.

