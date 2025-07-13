WOOF! HERE'S the Skinny on the Leftist Nutball Who was LEGIT Bodied by...
Democrat Who Lost Family on October 7th Lands BRUTAL Truth-Punch on Chris Murphy...
VIP
Why Oh WHY Would Democrats Refuse to Use Winsome Earle-Sears' Name? Oh, Wait...
Womp WOMP! Byron York Makes State Department Employees MOURNING Cuts Look Even DUMBER...
MN Whack JOB Gunman's NEW Interview from Prison Gives Glimpse Into His Motive...
Cop Straight Up Bodies Lib Agitator at Turning Point USA's SAS Summit in...
Clarity for Claire: Democrat McCaskill Gets Cause and Effect Lesson After Decrying ICE’s...
Tom Homan Hammers Hapless Heckler at TPUSA and Sends Him Home to His...
Bernie Sanders is Asking Dem Leadership to Drink the Communist Kool-Aid and Endorse...
VIP
Liberal Afraid Alligator Alcatraz Is Incinerating Illegal Aliens
Florida Franchise? Kristi Noem Says Five States Are Considering Their Own Versions of...
VIP
Shed No Tears for the Bureaucracy
Jillian Michaels Shocked as CNN’s Abby Phillip Defends Illegal Alien Teen Labor on...
Sen. Patty Murray: GOP Is Afraid If Kids Watch PBS They’ll Learn to...

LIE OF OMISSION: NBC News Leaves Some Facts Out of Story About 'NH Man' Prevented From Re-Entering US

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:10 PM on July 13, 2025
Twitchy

When you read a story from any news outlet these days, the real story lies in what they either don't tell you or what they bury deep in the thirteenth paragraph.

Advertisement

Case in point, this story from NBC News:

Here's more, and pay attention to what wasn't in the headline:

A New Hampshire man is not being allowed to return home after taking a family trip to Canada.

Chris Landry is a legal U.S. resident and has lived in the Granite State since he was 3 years old. He has a partner, five children and a job in manufacturing.

He was stopped Sunday at the border in Houlton, Maine, while returning from a family vacation.

“They pulled me aside and started questioning me about my past convictions in New Hampshire,” Landry told NBC10 Boston.

Three hours later, the 46-year-old was told he couldn’t come home, despite having a green card and being a legal U.S. resident.

He has a green card, so he's not a 'New Hampshire man.'

And he's got prior convictions in New Hampshire, 

Those convictions can jeopardize his green card and lead to deportation.

Recommended

WOOF! HERE'S the Skinny on the Leftist Nutball Who was LEGIT Bodied by Cop at TPUSA's Florida Event
Sam J.
Advertisement

We have scarce few real journalists right now.

Penny gets it.

That's the big question here.

Because they're naturalized citizens.

Try harder.

In some ways, it's not their fault. Previous administrations failed to enforce immigration laws, so they were lulled into a false sense of security.

But they also have an obligation to know the law. And follow it.

Excellent questions.

Pity you don't work for NBC News.

Advertisement

He didn't vote for Trump, but no one who supported Trump didn't know his plans for immigration.

If they have green cards and break the law, yes.

Otherwise, no.

Correct.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CANADA CRIME DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW HAMPSHIRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOOF! HERE'S the Skinny on the Leftist Nutball Who was LEGIT Bodied by Cop at TPUSA's Florida Event
Sam J.
Democrat Who Lost Family on October 7th Lands BRUTAL Truth-Punch on Chris Murphy for Defending Mamdani
Sam J.
Womp WOMP! Byron York Makes State Department Employees MOURNING Cuts Look Even DUMBER With ... Math
Sam J.
MN Whack JOB Gunman's NEW Interview from Prison Gives Glimpse Into His Motive and CUE Lefty Shrieking
Sam J.
Cop Straight Up Bodies Lib Agitator at Turning Point USA's SAS Summit in Florida (Watch!)
Eric V.
Jillian Michaels Shocked as CNN’s Abby Phillip Defends Illegal Alien Teen Labor on CA Marijuana Farm
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WOOF! HERE'S the Skinny on the Leftist Nutball Who was LEGIT Bodied by Cop at TPUSA's Florida Event Sam J.
Advertisement