LIE OF OMISSION: NBC News Leaves Some Facts Out of Story About 'NH Man' Prevented From Re-Entering US

When you read a story from any news outlet these days, the real story lies in what they either don't tell you or what they bury deep in the thirteenth paragraph.

Case in point, this story from NBC News:

A New Hampshire man is not being allowed to return home after taking a family trip to Canada. https://t.co/4jP5AoGsmx — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 12, 2025

Here's more, and pay attention to what wasn't in the headline:

A New Hampshire man is not being allowed to return home after taking a family trip to Canada. Chris Landry is a legal U.S. resident and has lived in the Granite State since he was 3 years old. He has a partner, five children and a job in manufacturing. He was stopped Sunday at the border in Houlton, Maine, while returning from a family vacation. “They pulled me aside and started questioning me about my past convictions in New Hampshire,” Landry told NBC10 Boston. Three hours later, the 46-year-old was told he couldn’t come home, despite having a green card and being a legal U.S. resident.

He has a green card, so he's not a 'New Hampshire man.'

And he's got prior convictions in New Hampshire,

Those convictions can jeopardize his green card and lead to deportation.

If you were real journalists we would know where he is really from. — Cogitotron (@Cogitotron) July 12, 2025

We have scarce few real journalists right now.

The bigger, more important question is why we let someone keep a green card after one conviction, not to mention multiple. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) July 12, 2025

Penny gets it.

That's the big question here.

this really sucks... why can't we deport Melania, Musk et al... — jim gordon (@shrinkg) July 12, 2025

Because they're naturalized citizens.

Try harder.

Why didn’t he apply for US citizenship years ago? Watching all these lazy people finally realizing the consequences of their actions is mind blowing. — Alex (@aalex2) July 12, 2025

In some ways, it's not their fault. Previous administrations failed to enforce immigration laws, so they were lulled into a false sense of security.

But they also have an obligation to know the law. And follow it.

So he was a LEGAL immigrant with long-term ties to the community and children but never bothered to become an American? Why? He never wanted to vote? Or did he try to and was unsuccessful because of criminal convictions? — RavenNole 🇺🇸 🎗️ (@RavenNole) July 12, 2025

Excellent questions.

Pity you don't work for NBC News.

#Maga = I’m for it unless it hurt me, only then I’m awake.

We don’t want any Maga in Canada either.

Maybe El Salvador will have him. https://t.co/cftfl2m5UN — The Nork 🇩🇪🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@teutonik) July 12, 2025

He didn't vote for Trump, but no one who supported Trump didn't know his plans for immigration.

Hoping this case ... other green card/naturalized citizens take this to court asap! If this is happening to them, it should also be applied to the trump family, friends, and associates... right? https://t.co/wDYDmoL1W7 — I DISSENT @theLadyArcher77 🏹 (@TheLadyArcher77) July 12, 2025

If they have green cards and break the law, yes.

Otherwise, no.

The most mundane, everyday immigration question is now national news.



Because the media can’t stand that Trump won.



This “story” would not be a story at any other point in US history. https://t.co/5Mp57BGuke — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 12, 2025

Correct.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

