Just ONE Receipt, Bro? REALLY?! Fani Willis' Boyfriend's Testimony Making Things SO MUCH Worse

As Twitchy readers know, Fani Willis' terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day just keeps getting worse.

From losing the motion to quash after a witness testified that she and her BOYFRIEND Nathan Wade had a relationship going back to 1999 ...

Willis' office just lost the motion to quash after a witness testified that Wade and Willis had a relationship going back to 1999. Wade is now on the stand in what is now a highly perilous moment for him professionally. Willis' office misplayed the challenge in my view. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 15, 2024

To Wade's actual testimony.

Which is bad.

So bad.

For example, the money Willis allegedly repaid him for flights and other expenses were paid to him in cash and he has no receipts or proof of those repayments.

...Wade just said that all of the money that Willis allegedly repaid him for flights and other expenses were paid to him in cash. Thus, he has no receipts or proof of the repayments... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 15, 2024

Hoo BOY.

...He submitted only one receipt of evidence for a repayment claim. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 15, 2024

One receipt.

But wait, there's more.

"I'M NOT RECALLING"



Nathan Wade, DA Fani Willis' lover and prosecutor hired to the Georgia Donald Trump case, can't remember any travelling with Willis in 2021, which would be before they claimed the relationship began.#FaniWillis #FultonCounty #NathanWade pic.twitter.com/6lWgZjeNTZ — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) February 15, 2024

Dude.

Really?

C'mon man, nobody believes this. EL OH EL.

