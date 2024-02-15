Cardinals Sports Writer and Gun Grabber Just Can't DEAL After Getting Owned in...
Just ONE Receipt, Bro? REALLY?! Fani Willis' Boyfriend's Testimony Making Things SO MUCH Worse

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on February 15, 2024
Elijah Nouvelage/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

As Twitchy readers know, Fani Willis' terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day just keeps getting worse.

From losing the motion to quash after a witness testified that she and her BOYFRIEND Nathan Wade had a relationship going back to 1999 ... 

To Wade's actual testimony.

Which is bad.

So bad.

For example, the money Willis allegedly repaid him for flights and other expenses were paid to him in cash and he has no receipts or proof of those repayments.

Hoo BOY.

One receipt.

But wait, there's more.

Dude.

Really?

C'mon man, nobody believes this. EL OH EL.

