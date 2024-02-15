'This Is Getting BAD for Willis': Techno Fog Breaks Down Just How DAMNING Witness Testimony Is

As Twitchy readers know, legally things are not going so well for Fani Willis.

Gosh, if you were someone who believes in karma you might even think this was karma visiting Willis.

In a big way.

Techno_Fog was good enough to break down some witness testimony and as they say, 'this is getting bad for Willis.'

Witness:



Fulton County DA Fani Wilis started her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade in 2019.



This contradicts the filings of Wade/Willis that the relationship began in 2022.



False statements to the Court. This is getting bad for Willis. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 15, 2024

Contradicts the filings of Wade/Willis?

Say it ain't so!

They seem so honest and stuff.

Witness:



"No doubt" they were in a romantic relationship.



Observed Wade and Willis hugging and kissing as far back as 2019.



Willis told her multiple times of the relationship back in 2019 through 2021. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 15, 2024

No wonder Willis was trying to quash all of this ..

New details on DA Fani Willis's affair with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade -



Wade's friend has "personal knowledge" that the affair began before Willis appointed Wade.



Wade "regularly" stayed at Willis's home way back in 2020. pic.twitter.com/IfPfOQiK5r — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 10, 2024

Ya' love to see it.

Wait, sorry ...

Hate to see it. Yeah. That's it.

We're keeping an eye on this trial today, will keep you posted! In the meantime, get your popcorn, this is getting GOOD.

Or bad, if you're Willis.

