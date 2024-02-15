Should We Talk About Obama’s Apparent Plot to Take Down Trump in 2016?
'This Is Getting BAD for Willis': Techno Fog Breaks Down Just How DAMNING Witness Testimony Is

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

As Twitchy readers know, legally things are not going so well for Fani Willis

Gosh, if you were someone who believes in karma you might even think this was karma visiting Willis.

In a big way.

Techno_Fog was good enough to break down some witness testimony and as they say, 'this is getting bad for Willis.'

Contradicts the filings of Wade/Willis?

Say it ain't so!

They seem so honest and stuff.

No wonder Willis was trying to quash all of this ..

Ya' love to see it.

Wait, sorry ...

Hate to see it. Yeah. That's it.

We're keeping an eye on this trial today, will keep you posted! In the meantime, get your popcorn, this is getting GOOD.

And Here We GO! Atty. Ashleigh Merchant Explaining How She's Going to LEVEL Fani Willis Is Straight-FIRE
Sam J.
Or bad, if you're Willis.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

