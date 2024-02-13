POPCORN* BLUE MAGA Trends as Lefties RAGE at Jon Stewart Accusing Him of 'Playing Both Sides' and LMAO

Full disclosure, at first we weren't entirely sure what the heck BLUE MAGA was supposed to be BUT seeing so many people on the Left complaining about it trending has been highly entertaining. Then we found a bunch of posts from people screeching about Jon Stewart and how he played both sides and it was somehow his fault Hillary lost in 2016 sort of gave us a better idea.

Watch:

Jon Stewart kicks off The Daily Show's election coverage with a wellness check on America's two chronologically challenged candidates: Joe Biden and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/RPmFodvVAy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 13, 2024

BlueMAGA in shambles this morning pic.twitter.com/tHrGlH3zKY — The Toxic Leftist 🇳🇿 (@MelvinTheMopBoi) February 13, 2024

Hey, we get it, these people spend most days freaking out about something and someone so it's not necessarily news but it's entertaining to say the least.

Look at this mess:

Timeline exploding with BlueMAGA fury😍 pic.twitter.com/ySXoe7fJaI — 🛠️ Joe Biden is a MF'ing Warmonger 💥 (@WamsuttaLives) February 13, 2024

Jon Stewart still has it in terms of being funny and entertaining but the political content of this monologue is basically the New York Times op-ed page in TV form. Both sides are not in fact equally bad! https://t.co/Bo9cPmS9az — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2024

The liberal reaction to Jon Stewart’s criticism of Biden last night shows just how deeply tribalistic our politics has become.



MAGA is real.

BlueMAGA is also real. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 13, 2024

#BlueMAGA isn't a thing. You cannot "vote blue no matter who" and want to "Make America Great Again".



You losers have gone on so long with the "MAGAt" non-sense that you trying to use the slogan now is just desperate and pathetic. As per usual. — ⛈️✊🌱Oh, ya know 🌱✊⛈️ (@iseekthetroof) February 13, 2024

BLUEMAGA says what? — phoenix taylor ⚡🕊️ (@PHOENIXJTAYLOR) February 13, 2024

