Damning Deep Dive Into the Hur Report Shows Just How LUCKY Biden Really IS to be TOO OLD to Charge

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on February 13, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

You know, it's never a good thing when your choices as an elected offical are either guilty, stupid or too old to be charged. And looking at this thread from Benjamin Weingarten about the actual Hur Report ... Biden is really all three.

He really and truly is lucky he's too old to be charged, in this editor's humble opinion. 

You'd think DOCTOR Jill Biden and Biden's supporters would be glad for the 'he's too old' distraction when you see the actual findings:

No big deal.

Just classified documents and you know, our nation's security.

Jack.

Oh, indeed.

Next thing you know, Biden will be 'wiping' his private server.

*cough cough*

As long as the Big Guy gets his 10%, right?

It's good to be a Democrat.

Or, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

