Damning Deep Dive Into the Hur Report Shows Just How LUCKY Biden Really IS to be TOO OLD to Charge

You know, it's never a good thing when your choices as an elected offical are either guilty, stupid or too old to be charged. And looking at this thread from Benjamin Weingarten about the actual Hur Report ... Biden is really all three.

Advertisement

He really and truly is lucky he's too old to be charged, in this editor's humble opinion.

You'd think DOCTOR Jill Biden and Biden's supporters would be glad for the 'he's too old' distraction when you see the actual findings:

So Joe was cavalier with documents while he was Vice President too https://t.co/p5IBSj4ZbB pic.twitter.com/Na4rQTeelt — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 9, 2024

No big deal.

Just classified documents and you know, our nation's security.

Jack.

Oh, indeed.

Joe Biden attended the Hillary Clinton School of Classified Document Handling https://t.co/gdetYVkFvd pic.twitter.com/OM1pBAoW61 — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 9, 2024

Next thing you know, Biden will be 'wiping' his private server.

Among the myriad documents Special Counsel Hur's office examined, to what extent did they cover the Biden family influence-peddling business? — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 9, 2024

*cough cough*

The Biden plan for illegally retaining classified documents:

-Step 1: CYA

-Step 2: Maybe run for POTUS

-Step 3: Profit https://t.co/OquMparCKn pic.twitter.com/olzB819nMa — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 12, 2024

As long as the Big Guy gets his 10%, right?

How many crimes would Donald Trump be charged with for using Top Secret and Secret material he took with him from the White House to write a book in conjunction with a ghostwriter who lacked any security clearance? https://t.co/B1uHgcmjOC pic.twitter.com/eMCd40hr7Y — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 12, 2024

It's good to be a Democrat.

Or, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

======================================================================

Related:

Funny Cuz It's TRUE: Handy Dandy Chart from James Woods Will Definitely PISS OFF the Woke Trans Movement

OOF! Barbra Streisand Out-Stupids Even HERSELF Defending Fani Willis for 'Trying to Have a Private Life'

WHOA: Pretty Sure Mitt Romney Didn't MEAN to Admit THIS While Pushing Senate to Fund Ukraine (Watch)

What Was He THINKING?! Biden Posts Video of Himself Having Dinner With a Black Family and HOO BOY (Watch)

America LAST! McConnell and Other Repubs ROASTED for Helping Dems Pass $95 BILLION Foreign Aid Bill

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.