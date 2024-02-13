America LAST! McConnell and Other Repubs ROASTED for Helping Dems Pass $95 BILLION Foreign Aid Bill

While Americans slept, enough Senate Republicans voted with the Democrats to pass a $95 BILLION foreign aid bill without one single cent going to the southern border. Read that again. Forget that the majority of Americans in general don't want to continue funding endless wars, but Republicans should damn well know better.

Advertisement

Our government officially cares about other countries more than our own.

BREAKING: The senate just pulled an all nighter and officially passed their $95B foreign aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan with nothing for the southern border



The final vote was 70-29 with 22 Republicans voting yes.



McConnell, Thune, Boozman, Capito, Cassidy, Collins,… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 13, 2024

From the rest of his post because you will definitely want the names of Republicans who helped make this possible:

The final vote was 70-29 with 22 Republicans voting yes. McConnell, Thune, Boozman, Capito, Cassidy, Collins, Cornyn, Cramer, Crapo, Ernst, Grassley, Hoeven, Kennedy, Moran, Murkowski, Risch, Romney, Rounds, Sullivan, Tillis, Wicker and Young.

So many familiar names.

It’s the most U.S. government thing ever that the senate worked all night long, not to do anything useful for Americans, but to pass a bill funding war all over the world and passed it while most people are asleep — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 13, 2024

Insulting to say the least.

Nothing to see here, folks. Just foreign nations and war grifters looting taxpayers while America gets invaded by millions of illegal aliens.



We're not subverted or anything, though. Don't worry. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 13, 2024

And of course, if you disagree with their funding of Ukraine you must love Putin or something.

That's the new talking point, right?

I don't understand how this stuff is passing when almost NO American wants it. If you took a Twitter poll, right now, 83% would say no. — Jared (@thejjburden) February 13, 2024

Because none of them gives a damn about what Americans want. They've proven this over and over and over again.

So when it’s stealing money, they work all night. Kinda like criminals wow — Mild Mannered Maniac (@80sGeek) February 13, 2024

While America slept.

Yup.

Just like criminals.

======================================================================

Related:

Jamaal Bowman Makes a TOOL of Himself Shaming Netanyahu for Rescuing Hostages During the Super Bowl

WTF?! Elon Musk Calls Mitch McConnell Out for Trump 'Impeachment Bomb' Hidden in Ukraine Funding Bill

Advertisement

Kamala Harris Shows Her TRUE Colors Backstabbing Biden, Claims 'She's Ready to Serve' (Jill Pissed?)

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA! Adam Schiff Making Excuses for Biden's November Loss? Sounds Like It (Watch)

LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face as Dan Goldman Insists Biden is 'Sharper Than Anyone' is PERFECTION (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you