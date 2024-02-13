What Was He THINKING?! Biden Posts Video of Himself Having Dinner With a...
America LAST! McConnell and Other Repubs ROASTED for Helping Dems Pass $95 BILLION Foreign Aid Bill

February 13, 2024
While Americans slept, enough Senate Republicans voted with the Democrats to pass a $95 BILLION foreign aid bill without one single cent going to the southern border. Read that again. Forget that the majority of Americans in general don't want to continue funding endless wars, but Republicans should damn well know better.

Our government officially cares about other countries more than our own.

From the rest of his post because you will definitely want the names of Republicans who helped make this possible:

The final vote was 70-29 with 22 Republicans voting yes.

McConnell, Thune, Boozman, Capito, Cassidy, Collins, Cornyn, Cramer, Crapo, Ernst, Grassley, Hoeven, Kennedy, Moran, Murkowski, Risch, Romney, Rounds, Sullivan, Tillis, Wicker and Young.

So many familiar names.

Insulting to say the least.

And of course, if you disagree with their funding of Ukraine you must love Putin or something.

That's the new talking point, right?

Because none of them gives a damn about what Americans want. They've proven this over and over and over again.

While America slept.

Yup.

Just like criminals.

