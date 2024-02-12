Senate Bill Gives $94 Billion to Foreign Countries, Nothing to U.S. Border
LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face As Dan Goldman Insists Biden Is 'Sharper Than Anyone' Is PERFECTION (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on February 12, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Poor Jake Tapper.

Even he couldn't stop himself from making a face when Dan Goldman insisted Biden is actually 'sharper than anyone he's spoken to.' So that means either Biden really is sharp and should be held accountable for breaking the law OR Goldman hands out with some really dumb people. Usually, we would make a joke here about embracing the power of and BUT we're not convinced Biden is at all sharp.

In fact, we are fairly certain he is rather dull.

Watch this and pay special attention to Tapper:

He's trying so hard to play it straight but even HE couldn't do it - we give Tapper a hard time but considering he's part of CNN, he does ok sometimes. Notice he brings up the very obvious point that we've all seen issues with Biden's memory even without the report.

We spend a lot of time writing about dummies on the Left. We write about Goldman a lot.

Just sayin'.

Seems like a simple solution.

One Democrats aren't too anxious to put in place. Gosh, wonder why.

Apologies to bowls of cereal everywhere.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

