LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face As Dan Goldman Insists Biden Is 'Sharper Than Anyone' Is PERFECTION (Watch)

Poor Jake Tapper.

Even he couldn't stop himself from making a face when Dan Goldman insisted Biden is actually 'sharper than anyone he's spoken to.' So that means either Biden really is sharp and should be held accountable for breaking the law OR Goldman hands out with some really dumb people. Usually, we would make a joke here about embracing the power of and BUT we're not convinced Biden is at all sharp.

Advertisement

In fact, we are fairly certain he is rather dull.

Watch this and pay special attention to Tapper:

Delusional Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman claims Biden is actually "sharper than anyone I've spoken to" pic.twitter.com/otx3Yb9edK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024

He's trying so hard to play it straight but even HE couldn't do it - we give Tapper a hard time but considering he's part of CNN, he does ok sometimes. Notice he brings up the very obvious point that we've all seen issues with Biden's memory even without the report.

Great. DOJ should go ahead and charge him, then. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 9, 2024

This explains why trustfundboy has brain damage. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 9, 2024

We spend a lot of time writing about dummies on the Left. We write about Goldman a lot.

Just sayin'.

That statement alone puts Goldman's intelligence and mental capacities into question as well. — Dave (@davespace_) February 9, 2024

Have him take a cognitive assessment to prove it. — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸✝️ (@LKiedrowski) February 9, 2024

Seems like a simple solution.

One Democrats aren't too anxious to put in place. Gosh, wonder why.

He was talking to a bowl of cereal — El Americano (@rivera4schools) February 9, 2024

Apologies to bowls of cereal everywhere.

======================================================================

Related:

Bro, TAKE THE L! Artist Angie's Twitchy Piece on Steve Cohen Makes Him SOOO Mad He TRIES Picking a Fight

WHOA: Adjust Your Tinfoil Because THIS Tweet Predicted the Super Bowl Nearly 2 WEEKS Before the Game

Biden's 'Cadaver-Like' Shrinkflation Video So IMPRESSIVELY Bad the Brutal TAKES Write Themselves

Ruh-Roh, Somebody's SHOOK! Paid Biden Shills Freak OUT Over RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl Campaign Ad and LOL

Hillary Clinton Tells Biden to Hold Her Beer With an Even CREEPIER Post About the Chief's Super Bowl Win

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.