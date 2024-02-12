Ruh-Roh, Somebody's SHOOK! Paid Biden Shills Freak OUT Over RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl Campaign Ad and LOL

One of the most interesting ads we saw during the Super Bowl was from RFK Jr. himself. The ad was of course for his campaign running as an Independent this year, but many people may not have known it was a play on one of JFK's original ads from the 1960s.

We wondered if it might rub some Democrats the wrong way (since RFK Jr. definitely leans more to the Left than to the Right) but wow, they really flipped out. Especially Biden shills like Brooklyn_Dad; guess he's worried if Biden loses the checks will stop.

I will never vote for RFK Jr.



Not in 2024.

Not in 2028.

NEVER.



President Biden has my vote. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 12, 2024

He will not vote for him on a boat, he will not vote for him with a goat.

He will not vote for RFK, he does not like him .... that way.

Ok, fine, not our best work but at least it rhymes.

What you mean is... "I'll sooner sell my kids toys for crack again than vote for anyone other than Biden" — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) February 12, 2024

He has to know we all know the Biden team pays him for his tweets, yes?

At least you live in NY keep your stupidity there where it belongs. @JoeBiden is a corrupt incompetent mind meltingly stupid embarrassment to the country. — RyanRhodes (@RyanRhodes) February 12, 2024

What he said.

You seem to love seeing the destruction of our Country — The DOOOD Chronicles (@TomGreer8) February 12, 2024

As long as he gets paid for supporting the destruction he's probably ok with it.

Sad, but true.

Well of course…his team issues your paycheck. — MojaveRattler🇺🇸 (@MojaveMamma) February 12, 2024

See what we mean?

Playing it safe and always voting for the vegetable. Did you attend Harvard? — 🇺🇸 🍑Catherine🍑 🇺🇸 (@cat_barnes30) February 12, 2024

We see what she did there.

Of course he does. He has every paid democrat shill’s vote. Pretty much goes without saying. — Michael (@CrownAddiction) February 12, 2024

ALL THE SHILLS GOT THEIR MEMOhttps://t.co/Z3d2D0BFsq — RitaC 🌟🌟🌟 (@rrm3406) February 12, 2024

That they did.

Seems the talking points have gone out:

Reminder: RFK Jr. is a right-wing lunatic who believes insane conspiracies about vaccines, government and more. His Super Bowl ad was distasteful and he is NOT a real Kennedy. His own family has disavowed him and encouraged Americans to vote for Biden. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 12, 2024

How pathetic. A super donor who supports Trump donates to a Super Pac that runs a commercial during the #SuperBowl to remind voters of the man RFK, Jr will never, ever be. https://t.co/G3dMEwVd1j — Doug Jones (@DougJones) February 12, 2024

That RFK Jr. commercial was funded by measles.#SuperBowl — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) February 12, 2024

Omfg this Kennedy ad FFS. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 12, 2024

Yup, the Biden shills are worried.

They should be.

