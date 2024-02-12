Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Super Bowl Commercial but STILL Has It...
Ruh-Roh, Somebody's SHOOK! Paid Biden Shills Freak OUT Over RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl Campaign Ad and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on February 12, 2024
ImgFlip/Twitchy

One of the most interesting ads we saw during the Super Bowl was from RFK Jr. himself. The ad was of course for his campaign running as an Independent this year, but many people may not have known it was a play on one of JFK's original ads from the 1960s.

We wondered if it might rub some Democrats the wrong way (since RFK Jr. definitely leans more to the Left than to the Right) but wow, they really flipped out. Especially Biden shills like Brooklyn_Dad; guess he's worried if Biden loses the checks will stop.

He will not vote for him on a boat, he will not vote for him with a goat.

He will not vote for RFK, he does not like him .... that way.

Ok, fine, not our best work but at least it rhymes.

He has to know we all know the Biden team pays him for his tweets, yes?

What he said.

As long as he gets paid for supporting the destruction he's probably ok with it.

Sad, but true.

See what we mean?

We see what she did there.

That they did.

Seems the talking points have gone out:

Yup, the Biden shills are worried.

They should be.

