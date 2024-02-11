Sooo MAD, LOL! Obama Bro Jon Favreau's Conniption Fit Over the Hur Report...
Have You Met YOU?! Oilfield Rando OWNS Biden (KJP!) Posting About Republicans Trying to 'Erase History'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on February 11, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Intern or Karine Jean-Pierre? We like to think this level of stupid came from KJP although it's likely some ignorant intern from Harvard who thinks they're doing good work posting as the leader of the free world wrote it and thought it was awesome.

What do you guy thinks?

They send a lot of brain-dead material out on this timeline because well, yeah, but c'mon man!

Excuse us but we've been told by many Leftists (idiots) that tearing down racist statues stops racism and stuff.

Don't be too hard on him, he probably can't REMEMBER.

Too soon?

That WOULD be them.

We see what he did here.

Col. Sec. of State Denounces SCOTUS’ Disqualification Oral Argument (and a Deep Dive Into the Argument)
Aaron Walker
We have to wonder if they're setting Joe up at this point because this post is SO bad. Even for them.

