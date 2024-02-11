Have You Met YOU?! Oilfield Rando OWNS Biden (KJP!) Posting About Republicans Trying to 'Erase History'

Intern or Karine Jean-Pierre? We like to think this level of stupid came from KJP although it's likely some ignorant intern from Harvard who thinks they're doing good work posting as the leader of the free world wrote it and thought it was awesome.

What do you guy thinks?

Let us reflect on how we make history – not erase history. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 10, 2024

They send a lot of brain-dead material out on this timeline because well, yeah, but c'mon man!

Yes they are tweeting this while tearing down statues all over the country.



The hypocrisy is the point. https://t.co/dSge1rELrL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 10, 2024

Excuse us but we've been told by many Leftists (idiots) that tearing down racist statues stops racism and stuff.

This your team, Pedo Pete?



Or don't you remember these events? Heard you have some trouble with that sort of thing. pic.twitter.com/vHlh2E1AMc — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 11, 2024

Don't be too hard on him, he probably can't REMEMBER.

Too soon?

Isn’t your party tearing down statues? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 10, 2024

That WOULD be them.

The Democrat party is the main group of people deleting history due to the fact that the KKK was founded, funded, and honored by Democrats for decades. — Spence ☕️ (@tspencer322) February 10, 2024

Can you even remember history? — Tandy (@dantypo) February 10, 2024

We see what he did here.

Says a man who can’t remember when he was VP or when his own son died. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 10, 2024

Your people have been removing and tearing down statues. Tf are you talking about? — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) February 10, 2024

We have to wonder if they're setting Joe up at this point because this post is SO bad. Even for them.

