Sooo MAD, LOL! Obama Bro Jon Favreau's Conniption Fit Over the Hur Report ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on February 11, 2024
Meme

Awww, would you look at that? Obama Bro Jon Favreau is big mad at Hur and his report explaining that Biden is just too old and mentally unfit to be held accountable for his own actions.

Advertisement

Sheesh, calm down, ma'am. This is a Wendy's drive-thru.

Wait, that's overused.

Let's use a Taco Bell drive-thru, and change it up a little.

He continued:

Actually, the report states he knowingly kept classified documents and provided them to a ghostwriter, putting this country's security at risk. We suppose if Jon would rather Biden be charged just to prove he's not mentally out to lunch he could advocate for that.

Weird flex.

Either they have to accept Biden broke they law or they have to accept he's too old and feeble to be held accountable. 

Ok, and the thread he wants the media to look at? HA HA HA HA HA

Hrm, a report being written in a way to mislead journalists?

Where have we seen that before?

Ahem.

And Weissmann? HA HA HA again.

Accurate.

The Left is a mess. They don't know what to do or who to support ... 

Glorious, ain't it?

======================================================================

Advertisement

======================================================================

Advertisement
