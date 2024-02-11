Sooo MAD, LOL! Obama Bro Jon Favreau's Conniption Fit Over the Hur Report ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

Awww, would you look at that? Obama Bro Jon Favreau is big mad at Hur and his report explaining that Biden is just too old and mentally unfit to be held accountable for his own actions.

Advertisement

Hur completely f*cked Biden with an intro that was contradicted dozens of times by the rest of the report.



I'd strongly encourage people - especially reporters - to read what @rgoodlaw and @AWeissmann_ put together, which is mainly a series of direct quotes from the report. https://t.co/qRCdzcRzOB — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 10, 2024

Sheesh, calm down, ma'am. This is a Wendy's drive-thru.

Wait, that's overused.

Let's use a Taco Bell drive-thru, and change it up a little.

He continued:

And by the way, this is aside from the age/memory commentary - the report pretty clearly states dozens of times that the evidence just didn’t support charges: https://t.co/P82RVjYd4v — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 10, 2024

Actually, the report states he knowingly kept classified documents and provided them to a ghostwriter, putting this country's security at risk. We suppose if Jon would rather Biden be charged just to prove he's not mentally out to lunch he could advocate for that.

Weird flex.

Either they have to accept Biden broke they law or they have to accept he's too old and feeble to be held accountable.

Ok, and the thread he wants the media to look at? HA HA HA HA HA

The #HurReport is written in a way that has apparently misled a vast number of newsrooms.



In this article, @AWeissmann_ and I try to set the record straight.👇



In truth, the report says ...https://t.co/Hubz6MwRsp — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) February 10, 2024

Hrm, a report being written in a way to mislead journalists?

Where have we seen that before?

You mean like the Mueller report did not find any collusion but used the report to imply guilt? — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) February 11, 2024

Ahem.

And Weissmann? HA HA HA again.

Weissman and the truth is an oxymoron. — BrianTerry180 (@BrianTerry180) February 11, 2024

Accurate.

Easier to just say Merrick Garland should resign in shame — Adam McGinnis (@adammcginnis) February 11, 2024

The Left is a mess. They don't know what to do or who to support ...

Glorious, ain't it?

======================================================================

Related:

Jill Biden's Statement on Hur Report So SHAMELESS It's Clear She's Worried About Losing Her Meal Ticket

Advertisement

White House Advisor Learns the Hard Way THERE's No Spinning Biden's Presser BUT It's Fun Watching Him Try

*HIC* Dana Loesch Notices Something OFF (More So Than Usual) About Kamala Harris' Speech Today (Watch)

Nancy Pelosi LACKEY's Dig at Peter Doocy over Biden Goes SO WRONG He Tries Hiding Replies (Got the Best!)

Ivy League? LOL! Dem Press Sec's Attempt to Defend Biden and His 'Mental Acuity' Only Makes Things WORSE

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.