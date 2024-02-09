White House Advisor Learns the Hard Way THERE's No Spinning Biden's Presser BUT It's Fun Watching Him Try

We feel like a one-trick pony today with as much as we've written about Biden being too old and out of it mentally to be held accountable for his actions AND that monumentally bad press conference, but holy cow you guys, there is just so much content on this today. And it's all making us laugh so of course, we want to share it with you.

For example, meet White House Advisor Ian Sams. Ian tried to spin Biden's presser ... it did not go well for him.

Watch:

White House Advisor Ian Sams defends Biden’s disastrous press conference last night:



“The president spoke powerfully.” pic.twitter.com/vuo8LNGK2l — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) February 9, 2024

Powerfully?

He yelled a lot. Got angry and super confused but we're not sure that's powerful, Ian.

Cringe. Sad. Pathetic. Scary. Funny.

Sure.

Powerful?

No.

"He was asked about his time as Vice President and Beau Biden's death. Why not release those parts...Those aren't classified?"



Ian Sams totally dodges the question. pic.twitter.com/9Pd4bDqN0O — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

So bad.

"The president spoke powerfully ... like an old man trying to send back soup in a deli" https://t.co/QUAgSgaRI7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 9, 2024

NO SOUP FOR YOU.

powerful and deranged. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) February 9, 2024

Ian throwing himself into the fire. — corandog (@corandog) February 9, 2024

Don't know about you guys but we don't like any politician enough to make THIS big of a fool of ourselves. Publicly.

If there was ever a time to laugh at a White House aide for humiliating himself on behalf of his boss — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) February 9, 2024

There's no spin that can fix this but it's fun to watch him try — ✵°✵｡✰ 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕚 ✰｡✵°✵ (@Mandi_17_) February 9, 2024

Ain't it though?

We all watched this happen live, and yet here's Roger the Alien to rewrite what we saw https://t.co/rrBdRyNdME — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 9, 2024

Don't believe your lying eyes.

If Biden had a great press conference, they wouldn’t need to send this stooge out to defend it. — David Suslenskiy 🇺🇸 (@DavidSuslenskiy) February 9, 2024

And that's a bingo!

I hope that Trump and his attorneys are watching this presser by WH counsel Ian Sams... some big similarities in the cases. Sams could very well look back at this and regret it — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 9, 2024

We shall see.

Advertisement

