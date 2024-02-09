White House Advisor Learns the Hard Way THERE's No Spinning Biden's Presser BUT It's Fun Watching Him Try

*HIC* Dana Loesch Notices Something OFF (More So Than Usual) About Kamala Harris'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on February 09, 2024
Meme

We feel like a one-trick pony today with as much as we've written about Biden being too old and out of it mentally to be held accountable for his actions AND that monumentally bad press conference, but holy cow you guys, there is just so much content on this today. And it's all making us laugh so of course, we want to share it with you.

Advertisement

For example, meet White House Advisor Ian Sams. Ian tried to spin Biden's presser ... it did not go well for him.

Watch:

Powerfully?

He yelled a lot. Got angry and super confused but we're not sure that's powerful, Ian.

Cringe. Sad. Pathetic. Scary. Funny.

Sure.

Powerful?

No.

So bad.

NO SOUP FOR YOU.

Don't know about you guys but we don't like any politician enough to make THIS big of a fool of ourselves. Publicly.

Ain't it though?

Don't believe your lying eyes.

And that's a bingo!

We shall see.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

