HA! Tom Nichols So EMBARRASSED By His Own Post Carrying Water for Biden's...
Hillary Triggered by Tucker, Has a Total Meltdown Over Putin Interview
UH OH! Even CNN Isn't Buying the Biden WH Spin on the Special...
Dude, WHAT? Rolling Stone Circling the Wagons After DISASTROUS Biden Report Drops Goes...
Irish Women's Basketball Team Disgraces Itself Playing Israel, but Israelis Wipe the Floor...
John Harwood Vouches for Joe Biden's Mental Acuity
New York Times Reports That Republicans Both Pounced and Seized on Biden Report
Holy CRAP! Biden's Attempt to Clean Up After the Special Counsel Report Made...
Hot Take: Dean Phillips Should Be Ashamed of Exploiting Joe Biden's Stutter
New Republic Writer Says Republicans Pouncing on Special Counsel's Report Should Be the...
Nutty! Michigan Man Sues Ex-Partner for the Return of His Preserved … Ahem
Upside Down Under: Australian WOMEN'S Underwear Company Launches New Line of Delicates for...
LIVE! Nevada Republican Presidential Caucus Results
NBC News: White House Considering Executive Action to Deter Illegal Immigration

Techno Fog's DAMNING Thread Breaks Down Robert Hur's Biden Report and it's Even WORSE Than We Thought

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on February 09, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As Twitchy readers know, Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden was released yesterday and HOOBOY, it was not good for President Watermelon Head. Oh sure, he won't be going to prison or anything BUT his cognitive failure can no longer be denied or ignored. We've known the stutter excuse was BS from the very beginning but now EVERYONE has to admit it.

Advertisement

He's a mess.

We knew it was bad, but looking at Techno Fog's thread on the report makes it even worse.

Take a look for yourselves:

Biden willfully retained classified documents.

Biden risked serious damage to America's national security.

Biden is too old to be held accountable. 

Awww yes, the 2017 tapes.

Whoa.

Disclosed classified info in his notebooks to his ghostwriter.

Recommended

HA! Tom Nichols So EMBARRASSED By His Own Post Carrying Water for Biden's Presser He DELETES (We Got It)
Sam J.
Advertisement

They weren't really classified, just sorta classified.

Holy Hell.

But TRUMP.

Ain't that convenient? The ghostwriter deleted the recordings.

Super secure.

Wow.

In other words, Biden would be in BIG TROUBLE if he wasn't too old and senile to stand trial.

And he's the leader of the free world, y'all.

Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over It! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace Prematurely BACKFIRES

Jennifer Van Laar OWNS Talking Heads Tring to Take Credit for Ronna McDaniels in Straight-FIRE Thread

Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out Republicans More and LOL

Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We Can't Even Make This UP

THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN REPORT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Tom Nichols So EMBARRASSED By His Own Post Carrying Water for Biden's Presser He DELETES (We Got It)
Sam J.
Dude, WHAT? Rolling Stone Circling the Wagons After DISASTROUS Biden Report Drops Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Irish Women's Basketball Team Disgraces Itself Playing Israel, but Israelis Wipe the Floor With Them
Grateful Calvin
UH OH! Even CNN Isn't Buying the Biden WH Spin on the Special Counsel Report
Doug P.
Holy CRAP! Biden's Attempt to Clean Up After the Special Counsel Report Made Things WAY Worse
Doug P.
Robin D'Angelo Doesn't Know Who's in the Painting, but She's Sure Sistine Chapel Is 'White Supremacy'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Tom Nichols So EMBARRASSED By His Own Post Carrying Water for Biden's Presser He DELETES (We Got It) Sam J.
Advertisement