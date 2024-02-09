Techno Fog's DAMNING Thread Breaks Down Robert Hur's Biden Report and it's Even WORSE Than We Thought

As Twitchy readers know, Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden was released yesterday and HOOBOY, it was not good for President Watermelon Head. Oh sure, he won't be going to prison or anything BUT his cognitive failure can no longer be denied or ignored. We've known the stutter excuse was BS from the very beginning but now EVERYONE has to admit it.

He's a mess.

We knew it was bad, but looking at Techno Fog's thread on the report makes it even worse.

Take a look for yourselves:

Special Counsel Robert Hur's report has been released.



"Biden willfully retained" marked and unmarked classified documents at his home.



This "risked serious damage to America's national security"



Yet Biden will not be charged.



Here are the highlights 🧵 pic.twitter.com/1iS7pgEQx5 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2024

Biden willfully retained classified documents.

Biden risked serious damage to America's national security.

Biden is too old to be held accountable.

There are tapes: in 2017, Biden told a writer he "found all the classified stuff downstairs" at his Delaware home.



These documents were later found by the FBI.



Hur: this evidence shows "Biden willfully retained the marked classified documents about Afghanistan." pic.twitter.com/3zbrUkuL99 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2024

Awww yes, the 2017 tapes.

There is also evidence that Biden:



- Unlawfully retained classified notebooks post-Vice Presidency.



- Disclosed classified info in his notebooks to his ghostwriter. pic.twitter.com/N0bcZNUNnn — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2024

Whoa.

Disclosed classified info in his notebooks to his ghostwriter.

Biden's excuse to the Special Counsel amounts to a criminal false statement:



Biden explained that when he described material in his notebooks as "classified" he did not actually mean "classified"



The Special Counsel didn't buy it. pic.twitter.com/Pq5BnM52Bo — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2024

They weren't really classified, just sorta classified.

Holy Hell.

Recordings from 2017 captured Biden giving his ghostwriter classified info multiple times.



Biden was on record admitting the info "probably was classified." pic.twitter.com/FIsCaYAOUX — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2024

But TRUMP.

Obstruction of Justice:



Biden's ghostwriter "deleted digital audio recordings of his conversations with Mr. Biden" after he learned of Hur's appointment as Special Counsel.



Hur declined to press charges. pic.twitter.com/aI0JmJwo6P — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2024

Ain't that convenient? The ghostwriter deleted the recordings.

Photographs of documents (many containing classified info) found in Biden's home: pic.twitter.com/V6Jh2PogEz — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2024

Super secure.

Biden's serious cognitive issues are exposed -



"He did not remember when he was vice president"



He forgot "when his term began"



"He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died." pic.twitter.com/a6l7xZ3PE1 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2024

Wow.

Hur would decline to press charges against Biden for a number of reasons:



A jury would not likely convict.



Biden is too old to prosecute.



A jury could believe he did not willfully retain the docs.



A jury would see Biden "as an elderly man with a poor memory." pic.twitter.com/4WrcpaVVmm — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2024

In other words, Biden would be in BIG TROUBLE if he wasn't too old and senile to stand trial.

And he's the leader of the free world, y'all.

