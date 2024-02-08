Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We Can't Even Make This UP

Keep in mind as you read this post from AOC that she supposedly has a degree in Economics.

No, really.

It started here ... notice his tweet says MIGRATION.

Due largely to an unexpected surge in immigration, the U.S. economy will be about $7 trillion larger - & federal revenues about $1T bigger - the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) February 7, 2024

Advertisement

Enter AOC with a really dumb take.

Turns out immigrants aren’t “takers” after all - they’re givers to the US economy and essential to a sustainable future, especially if we want elder generations to age with dignity. https://t.co/iv6B6EQAdI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 7, 2024

She and other Democrats deliberately conflate legal with illegal when it comes to immigrants. It's obnoxious and damn predictable to say the least.

1) That's BS.

2) They're ILLEGAL immigrants, not immigrants, and they cost the US over $150 billion yearly - and that's on top of the tens of thousands of lives taken by them through their trafficking of drugs, as well as the criminals, terrorists, rapists, and murderers who come… — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 7, 2024

Illegals are NOT immigrants.



America is a country, NOT an economy. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) February 7, 2024

EL OH EL!

We see what they did there.

All those illegally crossing are takers. They start off their time in the country breaking the law. Deport. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 7, 2024

So...social security *is* a Ponzi scheme, eh? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 7, 2024

This post is about as accurate as this display. pic.twitter.com/oAEso4unZH — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) February 7, 2024

We can't help but notice she hasn't made an appearance like this one since Biden entered the White House. Odd, right?

Then why aren't the economies they are fleeing from BOOMING? lol — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 7, 2024

Because they ARE takers.

The end.

======================================================================

Related:

THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post

So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

Run AWAAAY! Ibram Kendi Tries Slamming Matt Walsh With the 'White Savior' Card and All HELL Breaks Loose

Biden Accidentally Proves He CAN Secure the Border Threatening to Make it Worse if Repubs Don't Cooperate

Not an Elk, BRO: Dem Senator/Self-Proclaimed Hunter Blames STAFF for EMBARRASSING Elk Pic Snafu and LOL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.