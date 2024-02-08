Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out...
Hillary Clinton's STILL Pushing the 'Russia Collusion' BS to Slam Trump (and Tucker...
Biden's Brain Malfunctions Live, Displays Cluelessness About Foreign Terrorists
Dem Sen. Dick Durbin Has a Sad Over Which SCOTUS Justice Didn't Recuse...
THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles'...
So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes Really Real...
EU Globalists Threaten Tucker Carlson With Travel Ban, Sanctions for Putin Interview
Sen. Chris Murphy Comes Right Out and Names the People Dems 'Care About...
Run AWAAAY! Ibram Kendi Tries Slamming Matt Walsh With the 'White Savior' Card...
Biden Accidentally Proves He CAN Secure the Border Threatening to Make it Worse...
NBC News: White House 'Accelerating Plans' to Hit Republicans for Tanking Border Bill
Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK
News Service Memorializes Attack on Pearl Harbor on... February 7th, 1941? That Doesn't...
Chris Cillizza Says the Media’s Doing a Terrible Job Warning Us About Donald...

Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We Can't Even Make This UP

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on February 08, 2024

Keep in mind as you read this post from AOC that she supposedly has a degree in Economics.

No, really.

It started here ... notice his tweet says MIGRATION.

Advertisement

Enter AOC with a really dumb take.

She and other Democrats deliberately conflate legal with illegal when it comes to immigrants. It's obnoxious and damn predictable to say the least.

EL OH EL!

We see what they did there.

We can't help but notice she hasn't made an appearance like this one since Biden entered the White House. Odd, right?

Recommended

THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post
Sam J.
Advertisement

Because they ARE takers.

The end.

======================================================================

Related:

THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post

So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

Run AWAAAY! Ibram Kendi Tries Slamming Matt Walsh With the 'White Savior' Card and All HELL Breaks Loose

Biden Accidentally Proves He CAN Secure the Border Threatening to Make it Worse if Repubs Don't Cooperate

Not an Elk, BRO: Dem Senator/Self-Proclaimed Hunter Blames STAFF for EMBARRASSING Elk Pic Snafu and LOL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ILLEGAL ALIENS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post
Sam J.
Run AWAAAY! Ibram Kendi Tries Slamming Matt Walsh With the 'White Savior' Card and All HELL Breaks Loose
Sam J.
Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out Republicans More and LOL
Sam J.
So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes Really Really REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Sen. Chris Murphy Comes Right Out and Names the People Dems 'Care About Most'
Doug P.
Biden Accidentally Proves He CAN Secure the Border Threatening to Make it Worse if Repubs Don't Cooperate
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post Sam J.
Advertisement