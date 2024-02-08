THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles'...
So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes Really Really REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on February 08, 2024
Meme

As much as you hate the media, it's not enough.

It's NEVER enough.

Especially Business Insider who thinks doxxing a Twitter account is actual journalism.

No, we're not even making this up.

In other words, they doxxed this guy and want you to think it's news.

They suck.

Note, this 'Claire' person wrote an entire thread doxxing this account ... it's also in their article. We are choosing not to share her thread as we do not doxx people because we're not classless a-holes desperate for clicks and taps from other classless a-holes.

Like Claire.

claire is a fat girls name

C'mon now, the real story about Hunter is how much his dad LOVES HIM.

Duh.

And they wonder why none of us feel sorry for them when they're laid off.

Ok, so we love that. Fearless. 

In other words, thanks BI. You just made him more famous and effective.

Dill-holes.

Well, with the way things are going for a lot of these outlets, that shouldn't be too long.

How long ya' got?

This could take awhile.

======================================================================

