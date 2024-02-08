So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes Really Really REALLY Wrong

As much as you hate the media, it's not enough.

It's NEVER enough.

Especially Business Insider who thinks doxxing a Twitter account is actual journalism.

No, we're not even making this up.

For years, @litcapital has kept his identity a secret: disguising his voice on the podcast he co-hosted, restricting phone use at events, hiding his face on Zoom.



But once @BusinessInsider started digging, it didn’t take long to find out his name. — Claire Landsbaum (@landsbaumshell) February 7, 2024

In other words, they doxxed this guy and want you to think it's news.

They suck.

Note, this 'Claire' person wrote an entire thread doxxing this account ... it's also in their article. We are choosing not to share her thread as we do not doxx people because we're not classless a-holes desperate for clicks and taps from other classless a-holes.

Like Claire.

The president’s son isn’t news worthy to you idiots but an anonymous Twitter account is? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 8, 2024

C'mon now, the real story about Hunter is how much his dad LOVES HIM.

Duh.

Hundreds of journalists have been fired already this year and ⁦@thisisinsider⁩ decided to pay someone to dox ⁦@litcapital⁩



Not what I’d like to see if I were in a bread line pic.twitter.com/0URVri1wWS — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) February 8, 2024

And they wonder why none of us feel sorry for them when they're laid off.

Here is the link to the story in case anyone wants to read it!https://t.co/OMieabmtFM — litquidity (@litcapital) February 7, 2024

Ok, so we love that. Fearless.

It’s been 7 years since I created Litquidity as a meme page on IG



Over the years, I’ve been able to build this into something incredible and meet a lot of amazing people along the way



Thx @ft & @MADarbyshire for the profile. I’m just getting started 🤝 https://t.co/VKypCAfmwG — litquidity (@litcapital) February 7, 2024

In other words, thanks BI. You just made him more famous and effective.

Dill-holes.

Business insider - the scum of the business world. Can’t wait till they go bankrupt and out of business. — Florida Freedom 🇺🇸 (@stephennagy) February 7, 2024

Well, with the way things are going for a lot of these outlets, that shouldn't be too long.

Wtf is wrong with you? — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) February 7, 2024

How long ya' got?

This could take awhile.

======================================================================

======================================================================

