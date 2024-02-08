Run AWAAAY! Ibram Kendi Tries Slamming Matt Walsh With the 'White Savior' Card and All HELL Breaks Loose

As Twitchy readers know, Matt Walsh corrected a social justice warrior on Twitter who claimed slavery was white history ... he explained quite clearly how this was not in fact the truth and even went on to explain how those evil white people were the first to abolish slavery.

Advertisement

Slavery is world history. White people did not invent it, and were not the first to practice it, but were the first to abolish it. The last place in the world to still have legal slavery was Africa. It wasn't fully legally abolished on the continent until 1981. https://t.co/ZfTvdLXydt — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 6, 2024

Welp, if you spend any time reading Twitchy (and of course, we hope you do) then you know Nikole Hannah-Jones tried to challenge him on this and that didn't go so hot. So we're not sure why Ibram X. Kendi aka Henry Rogers thought it was a good idea to jump in but here we are.

The ultimate White savior statement. https://t.co/KxhsCWSWP7 — Ibram X. Kendi (@ibramxk) February 7, 2024

Or, you know, history.

Walsh responded perfectly:

Why don't we have a conversation live on camera about this issue? You can explain to me in person why my statements about slavery are wrong. What do you say @ibramxk? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 8, 2024

So far we're not seeing Kendi accept Walsh's invitation, even though it would be a much-watched show.

A RATINGS BONANZA even.

I would pay serious PayPerView money to see this live pic.twitter.com/XPhbOvwFJd — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 8, 2024

Right?

Joel Berry also responded to Kendi:

call it what you want, it's 100% true. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) February 7, 2024

Who then played the 'White Savior' card again.

If you believe this to be 100% true, then that means you believe Black people contributed little to the abolition of slavery.



Since you are so stuck on White saviors, you may want to save yourself from ignorance. https://t.co/Vyfg9SwwRa — Ibram X. Kendi (@ibramxk) February 7, 2024

Huh?

What now?

HA HA HA HA HA

He really should just admit he has no argument and was just talking smack for attention.

Your name is Henry Rogers — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 7, 2024

Oof.

That doesn't sound nearly as 'social justice-y' as Ibram X. Kendi though.

Sheesh.

Slavery still thrives in Africa and the Middle East.



If slavery is your biggest axe to grind today, then it's time to return to 2024 and start targeting the perpetrators --- who aren't White. — Based Latinos 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@BasedLatinos) February 7, 2024

But WHITE SAVIOR and stuff!

This is a savior statement.



Because the Savior was the one who inspired the end of slavery.



Thank God for western civilization, where freedom of religion was allowed to flourish enough for Christians to spread the message of abolition and bring and end to the evil practice. https://t.co/QJUpouQmUK — Reality's PR Guy (@PhilALarsen) February 8, 2024

Of course, it's true.

That's why he and Nikole Hannah-Jones both jumped in to try and pretend it's not. Can't have any sort of history where people of different colors were good to one another and did good things ... there is no money to be made on THAT history.

======================================================================

Related:

Sounds SUPER Fascist-y: Biden Threatens to WORSEN the Border Crisis if Republicans Don't Do as He Says

Advertisement

Not an Elk, BRO: Dem Senator/Self-Proclaimed Hunter Blames STAFF for EMBARRASSING Elk Pic Snafu and LOL

Biden Rambles and Plays the Victim When Reporters Ask Him About Invasion at the Southern Border (Watch)

And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting

Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets An F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.