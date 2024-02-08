Biden Accidentally Proves He CAN Secure the Border Threatening to Make it Worse...
NBC News: White House 'Accelerating Plans' to Hit Republicans for Tanking Border Bill
Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK
News Service Memorializes Attack on Pearl Harbor on... February 7th, 1941? That Doesn't...
Chris Cillizza Says the Media’s Doing a Terrible Job Warning Us About Donald...
Alabama Man Strikes Again - And OF COURSE He's Also Naked for Some...
Big Brain Socialist: Car Theft is a VICTIMLESS Crime
New York Times Posts Sen. James Lankford Family Photo and Talks About His...
'Are We Germany?' Gov. Ron DeSantis Forcing the Homeless Into Internment Camps
Ouch: Nikki Haley Loses Nevada GOP Primary to 'None of These Candidates'
Black Mayor Says Blacks Are Attacking Her Because She's a Black Woman in...
WATCH: 'Pro-Life Spider-Man' Climbs Las Vegas Sphere to Raise Money for a Homeless...
The Mary Sue Writes About the Gina Carano Saga That No One Cares...
'Shocker': Twitter Unsurprised by Vote Fraud Charges Against Former Atlantic City Council...

Run AWAAAY! Ibram Kendi Tries Slamming Matt Walsh With the 'White Savior' Card and All HELL Breaks Loose

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on February 08, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

As Twitchy readers know, Matt Walsh corrected a social justice warrior on Twitter who claimed slavery was white history ... he explained quite clearly how this was not in fact the truth and even went on to explain how those evil white people were the first to abolish slavery.

Advertisement

Welp, if you spend any time reading Twitchy (and of course, we hope you do) then you know Nikole Hannah-Jones tried to challenge him on this and that didn't go so hot. So we're not sure why Ibram X. Kendi aka Henry Rogers thought it was a good idea to jump in but here we are.

Or, you know, history.

Walsh responded perfectly:

So far we're not seeing Kendi accept Walsh's invitation, even though it would be a much-watched show.

A RATINGS BONANZA even.

Right?

Joel Berry also responded to Kendi:

Who then played the 'White Savior' card again.

Recommended

Biden Accidentally Proves He CAN Secure the Border Threatening to Make it Worse if Repubs Don't Cooperate
Sam J.
Advertisement

Huh?

What now?

HA HA HA HA HA

He really should just admit he has no argument and was just talking smack for attention.

Oof.

That doesn't sound nearly as 'social justice-y' as Ibram X. Kendi though. 

Sheesh.

But WHITE SAVIOR and stuff!

Of course, it's true.

That's why he and Nikole Hannah-Jones both jumped in to try and pretend it's not. Can't have any sort of history where people of different colors were good to one another and did good things ... there is no money to be made on THAT history.

======================================================================

Related:

Sounds SUPER Fascist-y: Biden Threatens to WORSEN the Border Crisis if Republicans Don't Do as He Says

Advertisement

Not an Elk, BRO: Dem Senator/Self-Proclaimed Hunter Blames STAFF for EMBARRASSING Elk Pic Snafu and LOL

Biden Rambles and Plays the Victim When Reporters Ask Him About Invasion at the Southern Border (Watch)

And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting

Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets An F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: MATT WALSH IBRAM X. KENDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Accidentally Proves He CAN Secure the Border Threatening to Make it Worse if Repubs Don't Cooperate
Sam J.
Big Brain Socialist: Car Theft is a VICTIMLESS Crime
Coucy
Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next Flight! (YIKES)
Doug P.
Black Mayor Says Blacks Are Attacking Her Because She's a Black Woman in Power
Brett T.
Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK
Brett T.
NBC News: White House 'Accelerating Plans' to Hit Republicans for Tanking Border Bill
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Accidentally Proves He CAN Secure the Border Threatening to Make it Worse if Repubs Don't Cooperate Sam J.
Advertisement