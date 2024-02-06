Not an Elk, BRO: Dem Senator/Self-Proclaimed Hunter Blames STAFF for EMBARRASSING Elk Pic Snafu and LOL

Ya' know, if you're going to describe yourself as a hunter and gun owner plus brag about how much work you've done with the climate and how it's preserving nature you should at LEAST know an Elk from a Big Horn Sheep. Just sayin'. We came across this post from Rep. John Block mocking Democrat Senator Martin Heinrich who clearly couldn't pick an Elk out of a picture book.

Advertisement

Hunter.

Alrighty then.

This is embarrassing and hilarious, all in one.

The dragging, OH the dragging.

Is this real!? 😂🤣😂 — WildEyedFiona (@1EyedFiona) February 4, 2024

Yup.

He deleted it.

Right?! EL OH EL!

I guess if @MartinHeinrich can't tell the difference between a semi-automatic rifle and a fully automatic military weapon (assault rifle) he can't be expected to tell the difference between an Elk and a Big Horn Sheep. Here's a visual aid sir, this would be an elk... pic.twitter.com/eXWKa3Y3d6 — Michael McNeil (@Michael94267904) February 4, 2024

Probably a safe bet.

And awww, look at that, he gave Heinrich a visual aid. What a giver.

HA HA HA HA HA

This is too funny.

Those big horn elk are still pretty rare to catch a glimpse of

🤣🤣🤣 — John Oregon Deplorican (@JohnC32116200) February 4, 2024

Super rare.

Oh, he did try to save face ... by blaming his team for the post.

Sometimes you send your team a bunch of photos at once and they get jumbled up.



So, let’s try this again:

📸 1: Elk

📸 2: Bighorn Sheep (not an elk)



Both animals have made amazing recoveries in New Mexico thanks to the work of conservationists. pic.twitter.com/fCsN4sSEb7 — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) February 5, 2024

Too little too late.

Wow, that's just tacky. And weak.

Especially for such a big tough HUNTER!

Calling him pathetic is an insult to pathetic people.

Maybe you should post your own content since you are a man of the people and represent your constituents. How may of those constituents can afford a “team”? I wish I could have a “team” that does my social media for me but I actually work for a living, do you? — Richard Herrera (@Itsmeace99) February 6, 2024

Tough crowd.

Ah the good old blame the staff routine. Amazing leadership from the Senator from Maryland — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) February 6, 2024

Typical democrat: “not his fault” now even worse. 😂 — Spirit_Eagle1 (@Spirit_Eagle1) February 6, 2024

Typical.

So much for that photo-op, Senator.

HA!

======================================================================

Related:

Biden Rambles and Plays the Victim When Reporters Ask Him About Invasion at the Southern Border (Watch)

And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting

HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes Without Illegals

Advertisement

Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets An F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST

LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed Out of His Super Bowl Interview

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.