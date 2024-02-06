Professor Challenges Woke Student on Liberal Opinion
Democrats Blame 'Disinformation' for Biden Losing Black Voters So YOU KNOW Those Polls...
Biden Rambles and Plays the Victim When Reporters Ask Him About Invasion at...
And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon...
HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes...
Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets an F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on...
LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed...
Get the Tissue! Check Out This HEARTWARMING 'Tail' of IDF Soldier Finding His...
David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE...
Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let the Mask Slip When...
Here Are the Most RIDICULOUS Posts from the Most RIDICULOUS Dems About Repubs...
Trump Secures Biggest Lead Ever Over Biden
Biden WEEPING While Asking for a 'Truce' from Republicans Makes Me Want to...
Country Music Star Toby Keith Dies Aged 62

Not an Elk, BRO: Dem Senator/Self-Proclaimed Hunter Blames STAFF for EMBARRASSING Elk Pic Snafu and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on February 06, 2024
Meme

Ya' know, if you're going to describe yourself as a hunter and gun owner plus brag about how much work you've done with the climate and how it's preserving nature you should at LEAST know an Elk from a Big Horn Sheep. Just sayin'. We came across this post from Rep. John Block mocking Democrat Senator Martin Heinrich who clearly couldn't pick an Elk out of a picture book.

Advertisement

Hunter. 

Alrighty then.

This is embarrassing and hilarious, all in one.

The dragging, OH the dragging.

Yup.

He deleted it.

Right?! EL OH EL!

Probably a safe bet.

And awww, look at that, he gave Heinrich a visual aid. What a giver.

HA HA HA HA HA

This is too funny.

Super rare.

Oh, he did try to save face ... by blaming his team for the post.

Recommended

Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets an F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST
Sam J.
Advertisement

Too little too late.

Wow, that's just tacky. And weak.

Especially for such a big tough HUNTER!

Calling him pathetic is an insult to pathetic people.

Tough crowd.

Typical.

So much for that photo-op, Senator.

HA!

======================================================================

Related:

Biden Rambles and Plays the Victim When Reporters Ask Him About Invasion at the Southern Border (Watch)

And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting

HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes Without Illegals

Advertisement

Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets An F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST

LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed Out of His Super Bowl Interview

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE DEMOCRAT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets an F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST
Sam J.
Biden Rambles and Plays the Victim When Reporters Ask Him About Invasion at the Southern Border (Watch)
Sam J.
And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting
Sam J.
David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE Than You'd Expect and LOL
Sam J.
HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes Without Illegals
Sam J.
LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed Out of His Super Bowl Interview
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets an F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST Sam J.
Advertisement