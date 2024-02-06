HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes Without Illegals

And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on February 06, 2024
Twitchy

Democrats, even Socialist Democrats, sure seem to enjoy using illegal immigrants for hard labor and so-called jobs they never want to do. If they're not talking about 'who will pick our fruit,' they are crying about 'who will scrub our toilets'.

They're really horrible.

This is a first though, telling Boomers they'll have no one to care for them and they will DIE ALONE in the nursing home without illegals.

Or something.

Stay classy, bro.

Typical look.

Sort of like how they always call abortion 'pro-choice' or 'reproductive justice.' They can't deal with the reality of the things they support so they try and use other words to make it all sound less horrible. Here, they use 'immigrant' or 'immigration' so they can claim people on the Right are xenophobic or racist for opposing people entering this country illegally. They all do it.

Yawn.

Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets an F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST
Sam J.
But boomers! REEEEEE.

There it is.

Yup, he seems like a real sweetheart.

Totally someone who would take care of you at a nursing home.

======================================================================

