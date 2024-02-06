HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes Without Illegals

Democrats, even Socialist Democrats, sure seem to enjoy using illegal immigrants for hard labor and so-called jobs they never want to do. If they're not talking about 'who will pick our fruit,' they are crying about 'who will scrub our toilets'.

They're really horrible.

This is a first though, telling Boomers they'll have no one to care for them and they will DIE ALONE in the nursing home without illegals.

Or something.

If you want a vision of the future, imagine boomers voting for anti-immigration candidates and then dying alone in poorly staffed nursing homes... forever https://t.co/mmgJg6QwFi — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) February 6, 2024

Stay classy, bro.

Pronouns guy celebrating death.



Good look. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 6, 2024

Typical look.

Why conflate immigration with illegal immigration? — John Tang (@JohnTang77) February 6, 2024

Sort of like how they always call abortion 'pro-choice' or 'reproductive justice.' They can't deal with the reality of the things they support so they try and use other words to make it all sound less horrible. Here, they use 'immigrant' or 'immigration' so they can claim people on the Right are xenophobic or racist for opposing people entering this country illegally. They all do it.

Yawn.

Yes, better to allow more labor arbitrage via ultra loose immigration laws instead of instituting policies that help increase the birth rate amongst existing citizen stakeholders…. — Matthew p (@xcitablboy) February 6, 2024

Really sick of democrats conflating legal immigration with two million people crossing the river. You are not serious people. Stop the flood with a standalone bill, then fix the legal immigration issues with another. — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) February 6, 2024

But boomers! REEEEEE.

Also, who will mow the lawns? Ever think about that?🤷‍♂️ — chris.k.how (@dunningcruger) February 6, 2024

There it is.

I hope this guy takes care of you when you are old. pic.twitter.com/PVEh2txmoq — Zan Krajnic 🌞 (@ZanKrajnic) February 6, 2024

Yup, he seems like a real sweetheart.

Totally someone who would take care of you at a nursing home.

