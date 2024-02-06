Here Are the Most RIDICULOUS Posts from the Most RIDICULOUS Dems About Repubs Blocking Immigration Bill

We're guessing Democrats already had their talking points/tweets/posts ready to go for when the Republicans said, 'Oh hell no,' to their crap immigration bill they claim is 'bipartisan' because one senator gave up his career to work with them. This editor is cynical enough to believe they had this planned from the get-go because the last thing they want to do is secure the border BUT they know this is a main issue for many voters so they're pretending to care.

Advertisement

Knowing all the while Biden already has the authority he needs to secure the border.

They just hope Americans are too dumb to know any better so they can now claim Republicans don't want to secure the border ...

See how that works out.

Welp, we snagged a few of the worst posts from the worst people so you can point and laugh with us.

Starting with Amy Klobuchar:

They are talking about walking away from a BIPARTISAN border security bill that finally takes on the flow of Fentanyl at the border?

A bill supported by the Border Patrol Union?



People want solutions, not political attacks. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 6, 2024

Look at her put BIPARTISAN in all caps.

That's cute.

Oh, and pushing the Border Patrol Union is a nice touch.

*eye roll*

Enter Tim Kaine:

Democrats and Republicans negotiated a bipartisan border deal



Good for USA



But now Republicans are backing out



Just like 2013



Just like 2018



Why don’t Republicans want border security? — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 6, 2024

SEE?! He literally said the words.

Told you.

Then there's Michael Bennet who is very worried about the number of bullets Ukraine has.

Ukraine is out of bullets, and our border is overwhelmed. The time for politics is over. We must pass this supplemental immediately. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) February 5, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh boy.

Hilarious.

And speaking of hilarious, Chuck Schumer sent this lil nugget:

The $64,000 Question:



Can Senators drown out the outside noise, drown out people like Donald Trump who want chaos, and do the right thing for America?



We must lead America forward with the emergency national security bill. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 5, 2024

Americans voicing concerns over the bill is 'outside noise.'

Good to know. Also, he really should see someone for his Trump Derangement Syndrome - we're not joking.

Who could forget Schatz for Brains:

Just gobsmacked. I’ve never seen anything like it. They literally demanded specific policy, got it, and then killed it. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 6, 2024

He's never seen anything like it.

RIGHT.

And of course, Swalwell.

Republicans (for last 3 yrs): THERE IS AN URGENT CRISIS AT THE BORDER!



**Democrats bring vote on REPUBLICAN border bill**



Republicans: WHY ARE YOU RUSHING THIS?! https://t.co/RdIWwQF5Z1 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 6, 2024

Couldn't be a 'most ridiculous' article without something from Swalwell.

There are plenty more out there, we know, and will be updating this post throughout the day.

They really are predictable little creatures, ain't they?

======================================================================

Related:

The Rabbit Hole Just Made Mark Cuban Their BIATCH in Receipt-Filled Thread Taking on His DEI Challenge

T.K.O! Trump Jr. Reminds Liz Cheney That Wyoming Decided She Was NOT FIT to Serve in VICIOUS Takedown

Advertisement

Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out ALL the Receipts in Brutal Thread TORCHING the RNC

Media Matters Pres Screws Up SO BAD Defending Biden for Bailing on Super Bowl Interview He Deletes (Pic)

OOF! Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Chris Murphy by Mocking Him AND His Crap Immigration Bill in Brutal Back and Forth

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.