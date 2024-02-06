Trump Secures Biggest Lead Ever Over Biden
Biden WEEPING While Asking for a 'Truce' from Republicans Makes Me Want to...
Country Music Star Toby Keith Dies Aged 62
Biden Calls Netanyahu a ‘Bad F***king Guy’, but Press Secretary Denies Allegations
President Joe Biden Calls for Fee-Free Family Seating on All Airlines
Law Would Allow Convicted Felons Seeking Gender-Affirming Care to Change Their Names
We Have More Info on 'Woke Kindergarten' and It's Worse Than We Could...
AS IF! CBS Got an Alternate Offer After Biden WH Declined Super Bowl...
NBC News: Republicans Pounce on Rise in Violent Crime in Washington, D.C.
Chicago Mayor Doing All He Can While Being Married to a Black Wife...
Jewish Groups Denounce White Supremacist Conspiracy Theories Behind Mayorkas Impeachment
Border Bill Gives US District Court in DC 'Sole and Original Jurisdiction' Over...
Sen. James Lankford Says the 5,000 Migrants a Day Coming Through Is 'Absurd...
'Propaganda is Not History': Huge Account Claiming to Be Source of Black History...

Here Are the Most RIDICULOUS Posts from the Most RIDICULOUS Dems About Repubs Blocking Immigration Bill

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on February 06, 2024
Meme

We're guessing Democrats already had their talking points/tweets/posts ready to go for when the Republicans said, 'Oh hell no,' to their crap immigration bill they claim is 'bipartisan' because one senator gave up his career to work with them. This editor is cynical enough to believe they had this planned from the get-go because the last thing they want to do is secure the border BUT they know this is a main issue for many voters so they're pretending to care. 

Advertisement

Knowing all the while Biden already has the authority he needs to secure the border.

They just hope Americans are too dumb to know any better so they can now claim Republicans don't want to secure the border ... 

See how that works out. 

Welp, we snagged a few of the worst posts from the worst people so you can point and laugh with us.

Starting with Amy Klobuchar:

Look at her put BIPARTISAN in all caps. 

That's cute.

Oh, and pushing the Border Patrol Union is a nice touch.

*eye roll*

Enter Tim Kaine:

SEE?! He literally said the words.

Told you.

Then there's Michael Bennet who is very worried about the number of bullets Ukraine has.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh boy.

Hilarious.

And speaking of hilarious, Chuck Schumer sent this lil nugget:

Recommended

Country Music Star Toby Keith Dies Aged 62
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Americans voicing concerns over the bill is 'outside noise.'

Good to know. Also, he really should see someone for his Trump Derangement Syndrome - we're not joking.

Who could forget Schatz for Brains:

He's never seen anything like it. 

RIGHT.

And of course, Swalwell.

Couldn't be a 'most ridiculous' article without something from Swalwell.

There are plenty more out there, we know, and will be updating this post throughout the day.

They really are predictable little creatures, ain't they?

======================================================================

Related:

The Rabbit Hole Just Made Mark Cuban Their BIATCH in Receipt-Filled Thread Taking on His DEI Challenge

T.K.O! Trump Jr. Reminds Liz Cheney That Wyoming Decided She Was NOT FIT to Serve in VICIOUS Takedown

Advertisement

Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out ALL the Receipts in Brutal Thread TORCHING the RNC

Media Matters Pres Screws Up SO BAD Defending Biden for Bailing on Super Bowl Interview He Deletes (Pic)

OOF! Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Chris Murphy by Mocking Him AND His Crap Immigration Bill in Brutal Back and Forth

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DEMOCRATS IMMIGRATION REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Country Music Star Toby Keith Dies Aged 62
Amy Curtis
Biden WEEPING While Asking for a 'Truce' from Republicans Makes Me Want to HURL (Watch)
Sam J.
We Have More Info on 'Woke Kindergarten' and It's Worse Than We Could Have Imagined
Coucy
Biden Calls Netanyahu a ‘Bad F***king Guy’, but Press Secretary Denies Allegations
Amy Curtis
President Joe Biden Calls for Fee-Free Family Seating on All Airlines
Brett T.
Chicago Mayor Doing All He Can While Being Married to a Black Wife Raising Three Black Kids
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Country Music Star Toby Keith Dies Aged 62 Amy Curtis
Advertisement