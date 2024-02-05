Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out ALL the Receipts in Brutal Thread TORCHING the RNC

As bad as you all thought the RNC is ... it's way worse. And Jennifer Van Laar, the Managing Editor of RedState, has been covering just how bad it really is and gosh, seems like they don't much like being held accountable.

We know, you're shocked.

Welp, seems they're trying to defame Van Laar while doing a bunch of covering their own backsides. Guess who brought ALL the receipts?

🧵 Here we go. Memo sent by Christine Toretti, Chair of the RNC's Standing Budget Committee, to the 168 members of the RNC regarding my story. It's inaccurate and defamatory and I wasn't going to share it but since others who aren't in the 168 have shared parts of it, I am going… pic.twitter.com/d452Dzpgjh — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

From the rest of her post:

It's inaccurate and defamatory and I wasn't going to share it but since others who aren't in the 168 have shared parts of it, I am going to defend myself. First, they never sent me FEC filings, and they didn't try to "reason" with me. They tried to bully and gaslight me and have me chasing squirrels to distract from publishing - to buy time. It worked for about, ah, 12 hours, until I satisfied myself that they weren't acting in good faith. (P.S. There is some new info in this thread too).

Grab your popcorn:

1st, check out what’s completely missing from the RNC's rebuttal memo: GOTV texting! Wonder why. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/h2pkB99vLS — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

We wonder.

And, since we’re talking about investing in activities that win elections, the DNC spent $883,333 on Canvassing during the time period. Nothing for RNC, though they will probably claim they did it through transfers to state parties. https://t.co/ELNigJhct8 pic.twitter.com/iecO5yCFhE — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

The DNC is outdoing and outspending the RNC.

Shocker.

Keep going.

Interesting thing about transfers to state parties for particular purposes. They will be under that spending category, like when the DNC gives state parties $ for data services subscriptions or software. (You can look at a spreadsheet of all DNC expenses for the time period here… pic.twitter.com/v653q3nzZb — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

But let's not forget the purpose of my piece. I 1st examined where RNC spent money THEN also compared to some categories of DNC spending. Why only some categories? As I researched and saw amounts that I thought were excessive I wanted to see how they lined up with DNC. Perhaps it… pic.twitter.com/UDz1kM7CKr — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

Sounds like Van Laar just wanted to figure out WHY it felt like the RNC wasn't delivering for the party.

And clearly, they couldn't deal.

On the RNC side they subtracted out money from “management consulting” that they now say is data consulting AND some other random amounts that they haven't explained to me - yet accuse me of selectively including amounts as "Management Consulting." As I told them REPEATEDLY and… pic.twitter.com/cJzL3geQsy — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

From the rest of her post:

As I told them REPEATEDLY and as was LINKED IN MY ARTICLE the amount is EXACTLY what THEY reported to the FEC as "Management Consulting." It’s not what *I* decided to count there. Then they added ALL of the DNC’s consulting expenses IN TOTAL on the DNC side. Completely deceitful.

Deceitful sounds like a nice way of saying they lied their arses off.

The RNC *now* says that DCP Data Consulting and Red Spark Strategy were actually providing data consulting. The RNC uses numerous categories of "consulting" in their FEC report, including "political strategy," but they included it there.



They also told me that Cairncross (COO of… pic.twitter.com/rdzXnX9mJY — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

Something stinks.

Thinking of WinRed makes me think of fundraising and... did you know RNC paid over $6.4M in "List Acquisition" in this time period? https://t.co/THIkH6t14E — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

Holy crap.

Back to the consulting thing. They added $600,000 to "Media Booking Consultants" with no explanation of how they got that number. In addition, while I reported $116,341.27 for that category, the RNC spent a total of $817,224.40 for "Media Services/Consulting."



Also interesting -… pic.twitter.com/ZT73eFhwJy — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

So they made some changes to their data?

Sounds like it.

Flowers. They claim that I “missed” $17,000 in flowers that were some kind of joint expense with the Biden campaign. I did not - I wasn't counting joint expenses.

But, for sake of argument, if one WANTED to count those they should ALSO count the $44,415 to Bella Flora Design in… pic.twitter.com/65hNuSL4qe — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

Flowers.

The RNC rebuttal memo adds $1,000,000 to their voter file maintenance total, claiming that the $ they paid Data Trust is for that. I'm sure some portion of it is but Data Trust does more than just that. And then you have to go back and look at the $2,258,315.76 the DNC… — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

This is what they say about GOTV texting. Again, if they were, they're not outlined as GOTV texting as they should be in a transfer to a state party, so, who knows. Maybe the bookkeeping is just off, or maybe that is spin. This is still a problem. pic.twitter.com/oGg03ve4aH — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

And that is ...

Just putting this in there because I don't think this helps them the way they think it does. Anyone who works in an office or whose kid works in a place needing "work" clothes (i.e., "physical" work clothes) 🙋🏻‍♀️knows this. And why wouldn't staffers know who their operations staff… pic.twitter.com/wVAla0bG10 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

The RNC has been living the 'high life' while our country falls apart.

At least that's what it looks like.

Limos. The RNC memo, I guess, includes the whole $61,800 amount the DNC paid for "transportation" as limos even though $30,000 of that is directly to Uber and Lyft 😅 and doesn't cite where they got the other $$. They also insinuate that the DNC hides their travel expenses in… pic.twitter.com/1fKHDYvhfk — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

I found it interesting that the DNC uses a total of 200 categories, making it easier to isolate various expenses, and the RNC uses 96. YMMV...



I might have missed a point or two but anything further will have to wait until I get back home. Heading out of Vegas now. For full… pic.twitter.com/UCKRannv47 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 2, 2024

Somebody's nervous, and it AIN'T Van Laar.

