Annie Lennox's Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Grammys Leaves Out Some Important Information

Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out ALL the Receipts in Brutal Thread TORCHING the RNC

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on February 05, 2024
Twitchy

As bad as you all thought the RNC is ... it's way worse. And Jennifer Van Laar, the Managing Editor of RedState, has been covering just how bad it really is and gosh, seems like they don't much like being held accountable.

We know, you're shocked.

Welp, seems they're trying to defame Van Laar while doing a bunch of covering their own backsides. Guess who brought ALL the receipts?

From the rest of her post:

It's inaccurate and defamatory and I wasn't going to share it but since others who aren't in the 168 have shared parts of it, I am going to defend myself. First, they never sent me FEC filings, and they didn't try to "reason" with me. They tried to bully and gaslight me and have me chasing squirrels to distract from publishing - to buy time. It worked for about, ah, 12 hours, until I satisfied myself that they weren't acting in good faith. (P.S. There is some new info in this thread too).

Grab your popcorn:

We wonder.

FuzzyChimp
The DNC is outdoing and outspending the RNC.

Shocker.

Keep going.

Sounds like Van Laar just wanted to figure out WHY it felt like the RNC wasn't delivering for the party.

And clearly, they couldn't deal.

From the rest of her post:

As I told them REPEATEDLY and as was LINKED IN MY ARTICLE the amount is EXACTLY what THEY reported to the FEC as "Management Consulting." It’s not what *I* decided to count there. Then they added ALL of the DNC’s consulting expenses IN TOTAL on the DNC side. Completely deceitful.

Deceitful sounds like a nice way of saying they lied their arses off.

Something stinks.

Holy crap.

So they made some changes to their data?

Sounds like it.

Flowers.

And that is ...

The RNC has been living the 'high life' while our country falls apart.

At least that's what it looks like.

Somebody's nervous, and it AIN'T Van Laar.

