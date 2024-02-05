Oilfield Rando DROPS Very Smug Dan Crenshaw for Mocking Conservatives Angry Over Senate Immigration Bill

Good thing people on the Right have so many good Republicans they can rely on to support them as they voice concerns over this garbage Immigration Bill. Shew, we are lucky to have elected officials who have our backs.

SO kidding.

Ok, so we have a few out there (Chip Roy, Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Rubio, etc) who know this bill is bad news but then you have people like Dan Crenshaw all but mocking those who are angry about this bill.

And they are rightfully angry.

Not sure what he thought posting this would do but it's not good.

Unfortunately there’s a lot of emotion about this border deal and no analysis of the facts by people who should know better. Many people (who are apparently very fast readers!) have already tweeted completely false statements about the legislation.



Gonna be a great week, lol!… — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 5, 2024

From the rest of his post:

Gonna be a great week, lol! Tune in for an objective look at this border deal as I read through it. Just facts. Not emotion.

Alrighty.

Crenshaw continued:

It’s important to address some of the more bizarre concerns right away.



“Why do we need new laws? Isn’t current law enough?”



Obviously we do need new laws. That’s why Republicans passed HR2, which was mostly new immigration law. Those advocating for HR2 can’t also claim we… — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 5, 2024

Joe already has the ability to secure the border.

Dan.

Also, it needs to be said that immigration law is complex and confusing. Most members of Congress have not actually studied the problem, even though they voice strong opinions. So it’s easy to spin narratives because people don’t know any better.



There are lots of ways to… — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 5, 2024

It's really not.

Bad law is just that, bad law.

And this Immigration Bill is BAD LAW.

Oilfield Rando was good enough to drop Dan:

People like Dan Crenshaw have a growing problem.



More and more people are reading the actual bills. https://t.co/UPMfr9Gjjz — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 5, 2024

Seems people are reading the bill, Dan.

Like this, for example.

Amazing. The @GOP is going to give another $2.3 billion to the non profits directing the illegal invasion force.



Worse than a useless party. It’s a complicit one. https://t.co/ILYEvFxCN5 pic.twitter.com/KNyun8UbMV — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 5, 2024

Gosh, turns out we're not all stupid and can read a 370-page bill.

And guess what, it sucks.

Whoda thunk?

