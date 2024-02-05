Take the L! Sen Lankford TRIES Doing Damage Control for His Garbage Immigration...
Oilfield Rando DROPS Very Smug Dan Crenshaw for Mocking Conservatives Angry Over Senate Immigration Bill

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on February 05, 2024
Meme

Good thing people on the Right have so many good Republicans they can rely on to support them as they voice concerns over this garbage Immigration Bill. Shew, we are lucky to have elected officials who have our backs.

SO kidding.

Ok, so we have a few out there (Chip Roy, Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Rubio, etc) who know this bill is bad news but then you have people like Dan Crenshaw all but mocking those who are angry about this bill.

And they are rightfully angry.

Not sure what he thought posting this would do but it's not good.

From the rest of his post:

Gonna be a great week, lol! Tune in for an objective look at this border deal as I read through it. Just facts. Not emotion.

Alrighty.

Crenshaw continued:

Joe already has the ability to secure the border.

Dan.

It's really not. 

Bad law is just that, bad law.

And this Immigration Bill is BAD LAW.

Oilfield Rando was good enough to drop Dan:

Seems people are reading the bill, Dan.

Like this, for example.

Gosh, turns out we're not all stupid and can read a 370-page bill.

And guess what, it sucks.

Whoda thunk?

