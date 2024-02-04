That's it, She's DONE --> Nikki Haley's Tweet About Her Cringe SNL Appearance...
Hilariously EPIC: Dem Sen. Heidi Campbell MELTS DOWN in Real-Time During School Choice Interview (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on February 04, 2024
Meme

You might wonder why this Tennesse Democrat Sen. Heidi Campbell was raging about school choice being a 'voucher scam' and screeching about some evil MAGA radio host 'yelling about' teacher's unions. Welp, Campbell actually admitted on his show and on the air she avoided public school for her kids.

No, really.

And this is her trying to save face.

Let's start here.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! TEACHERS HAVE IT SO BAD!

Think about what she's saying here ... teacher's unions have done diddly squat for teachers, otherwise they wouldn't still be underpaid and underappreciated. Combine this with her interview admitting she avoided public school for her kids and she's basically PRO school choice.

She just isn't bright enough to figure it out.

Watch THIS:

Most people who oppose school choice went to private school so there is a lot of hypocrisy on the anti-school choice side. We see it all of the time.

Her kids are too good for public school.

Hey, we didn't say it, she did.

That's it, She's DONE --> Nikki Haley's Tweet About Her Cringe SNL Appearance Makes Things WORSE
Sam J.
Corey always has the receipts.

This. Is. So. Damn. Good.

And we've come full circle.

See how that works?

