Hilariously EPIC: Dem Sen. Heidi Campbell MELTS DOWN in Real-Time During School Choice Interview (Watch)

You might wonder why this Tennesse Democrat Sen. Heidi Campbell was raging about school choice being a 'voucher scam' and screeching about some evil MAGA radio host 'yelling about' teacher's unions. Welp, Campbell actually admitted on his show and on the air she avoided public school for her kids.

No, really.

And this is her trying to save face.

Let's start here.

The vilification of teachers via the voucher scam is repulsive-was with a MAGA talk-radio host yelling about the 'evil teacher's unions'. I challenge anyone to find a more under-paid, under-appreciated, worthy, highly-respected profession.Shame on bullies @DeAngelisCorey @AFPhq — Heidi Campbell (@Campbell4TN) February 3, 2024

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! TEACHERS HAVE IT SO BAD!

Think about what she's saying here ... teacher's unions have done diddly squat for teachers, otherwise they wouldn't still be underpaid and underappreciated. Combine this with her interview admitting she avoided public school for her kids and she's basically PRO school choice.

She just isn't bright enough to figure it out.

Watch THIS:

BRUTAL: Radio host CALLS OUT Tennessee Senator Heidi Campbell for being a hypocrite on school choice. pic.twitter.com/nEdhsu1YDb — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 3, 2024

Most people who oppose school choice went to private school so there is a lot of hypocrisy on the anti-school choice side. We see it all of the time.

Radio host gets Senator Heidi Campbell to admit which public school she avoids for her own kids: Hillsboro.



She sends kids to private because "that's their community. That's where they feel comfortable... it was a cultural thing." pic.twitter.com/OOO1zlRHN6 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 3, 2024

Her kids are too good for public school.

Hey, we didn't say it, she did.

Here is Hillsboro High School in Nashville Tennessee.



Heidi Campbell wouldn't send her own kids there.https://t.co/Jxro3j9rJD pic.twitter.com/Yb6UtO1EsF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 3, 2024

Corey always has the receipts.

Heidi Campbell went to University School of Nashville.https://t.co/4U7XGMI8Ks pic.twitter.com/xyhw9a8v7k — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 3, 2024

IT KEEPS GETTING BETTER. Senator Heidi Campbell refuses to answer why she won't send her kids to Hillsboro.



"THAT'S OK KEEP PERSONALLY ATTACKING ME THAT’S FINE!" pic.twitter.com/5n7jddN9Ng — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 3, 2024

Host: "You've never attended a public school that you were zoned for."



Heidi: "Are you implying that my opinion as a state legislator is invalid because of a personal decision?"



Host: "I'm not implying. I'm SAYING that you're a hypocrite." pic.twitter.com/VXDCuEOajk — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 3, 2024

This. Is. So. Damn. Good.

The host catches her in a LIE about even reading the bill and she's not very happy about it. pic.twitter.com/iYofV5LvQ1 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 3, 2024

Heidi the Hypocrite gets up and LEAVES the interview after being CALLED OUT for lying 🤣👇 pic.twitter.com/WegqthKNIN — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 3, 2024

The hypocrite's response:https://t.co/irkYV3pGNq — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 3, 2024

And we've come full circle.

See how that works?

