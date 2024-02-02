Bro, Take the L! David Hogg Tries Picking a Fight With Matt Walsh and WOOF, Someone Better Call 9-1-1

It all started here when Matt Walsh posted about this young-ish woman complaining about how much she has to work and how she doesn't have any time for anything else. It's almost as if the government told them they don't have to work and that they should just stay home and watch Netflix.

Heck, that's what they told us for two years as they claimed they needed two weeks to stop the spread.

They had to know this would mentally break millions of people, yes?

Walsh called out the whining:

Honestly boggles my mind that so many people think 40 hours of work a week is a lot. That leaves you at least 5 or 6 waking hours a day during the week to yourself and two full days on the weekend. How much more free time do you really think you should have? https://t.co/pbKYgohxWO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 1, 2024

Perhaps she should have been honest and said she didn't want to work.

Just putting that out there.

Then, for whatever reason, David Hogg decided to chime in.

Hey, no one ever accused this lil guy of being all that bright.

Mind you this guys job is literally making a Republican version of Sesame Street and convincing insecure men that woman and liberals are the cause of all their problems. https://t.co/ov5MM5toTc — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 2, 2024

Walsh responded as only he can:

David, you literally have no job at all and your entire public persona is based around a school shooting that you have been exploiting and profiting off of for years https://t.co/vpPHussUUX — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 2, 2024

It's really painful because it's true. David has spent years exploiting dead students and using school shootings to make himself famous. We saw a story just a couple of days ago about how Hogg's little endeavor to elect young stupid people took in over three million dollars in the last quarter of 23.

Seems pretty damn lucrative, yes?

A shooting that he WASN'T EVEN AT. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) February 2, 2024

Matt was like, I have the receipts 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aUiL4mp8BX — DEL (@delinthecity_) February 2, 2024

@MattWalshBlog thats not fair! Don't you remember when @davidhogg111 tried building a scam pillow company, "Good Pillow." Defrauding investors out of money for a virtue signaling pillow company is indeed a "job." — Nice Guy P (@RealPJPaul) February 2, 2024

I am shocked his 15 minutes aren't over yet — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) February 2, 2024

Those shootings aren't going to exploit themselves ya' know.

Here for the ratio. lol — Danny Irishman (@dannyirishman1) February 2, 2024

