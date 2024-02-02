Democrats Take Majority in Virginia House of Delegates and As Expected ... It's...
Bro, Take the L! David Hogg Tries Picking a Fight With Matt Walsh and WOOF, Someone Better Call 9-1-1

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on February 02, 2024

It all started here when Matt Walsh posted about this young-ish woman complaining about how much she has to work and how she doesn't have any time for anything else. It's almost as if the government told them they don't have to work and that they should just stay home and watch Netflix.

Heck, that's what they told us for two years as they claimed they needed two weeks to stop the spread.

They had to know this would mentally break millions of people, yes? 

Walsh called out the whining:

Perhaps she should have been honest and said she didn't want to work.

Just putting that out there.

Then, for whatever reason, David Hogg decided to chime in.

Hey, no one ever accused this lil guy of being all that bright.

OH BOY.

Walsh responded as only he can:

Oof.

It's really painful because it's true. David has spent years exploiting dead students and using school shootings to make himself famous. We saw a story just a couple of days ago about how Hogg's little endeavor to elect young stupid people took in over three million dollars in the last quarter of 23.

Seems pretty damn lucrative, yes?

Oof again.

Those shootings aren't going to exploit themselves ya' know.

Same, bro.

Same.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Tags: GUN CONTROL GUNS MATT WALSH DAVID HOGG

