Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out Texas' Latest Number of Illegal Crossings

Since Texas started taking their southern border into their own hands things have improved for the state.

Who knew?

No wonder Biden and Democrats were working so hard against Abbott taking action ... look at this:

Last month, Texas saw 3-4,000 illegal crossings daily in the Del Rio sector.



Now that number is down to 200 per day following the state takeover by the TX National Guard.



Instead, illegals are now relocating to California and Arizona.



72% of the new border crossings are… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 2, 2024

From the rest of his post:

Now that number is down to 200 per day following the state takeover by the TX National Guard. Instead, illegals are now relocating to California and Arizona. 72% of the new border crossings are happening in those 2 states. Texas has proven that the entire border invasion could be solved in 24 hours if the federal government stopped facilitating it.

Texas has shown it can be done.

And we're willing to bet Biden hates him for it. Okay fine, Biden likely doesn't even know who Abbott is let alone hate him but you know what we mean. Biden's handlers hate Abbott for it.

This is why the Biden admin doesn’t want states to secure their own borders. Americans will see how quickly and cheap it is to completely secure the southern border https://t.co/thGg5MtB2w — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 2, 2024

Exactly.

Fast AND cheap.

So… walls and armed guards DO prevent illegal border crossings.



Who would’ve thought? — Jewish Defense Corps (@JDCUSA1) February 2, 2024

Enforcing THE LAW works.

Crazy stuff, right?

Closing texas is not good for cartels. What happens when a cartel can't cross texas anymore is it will try to fight for new territory. Closing texas creates more problems for the states that have more lax border crossings. More traffic for them and more cartel wars on their… pic.twitter.com/jzy5aonB78 — ExCon Guy (@Exconvictguy) January 26, 2024

Bingo.

Great point=IF the government wanted it to stop, they could stop it! but do they? — I am Ken (@Ikennect) February 2, 2024

Exactly, give them the stick, not the carrot, it’s elementary my dear democrats. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) February 2, 2024

Come here legally or do not come.

This is not difficult.

The numbers show what can be done and the Biden Administration flat out does not want to stop it!! — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) February 2, 2024

Funny how when you shut down the border the illegals stop coming over it ... maybe Biden should try it.

