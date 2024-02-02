LGBTQ+ Activist Demands Kids Be Exposed to Radical Gender Ideology
Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out Texas' Latest Number of Illegal Crossings

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on February 02, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Since Texas started taking their southern border into their own hands things have improved for the state.

Who knew?

No wonder Biden and Democrats were working so hard against Abbott taking action ... look at this:

From the rest of his post:

Now that number is down to 200 per day following the state takeover by the TX National Guard.

Instead, illegals are now relocating to California and Arizona. 72% of the new border crossings are happening in those 2 states.

Texas has proven that the entire border invasion could be solved in 24 hours if the federal government stopped facilitating it.

Texas has shown it can be done.

And we're willing to bet Biden hates him for it. Okay fine, Biden likely doesn't even know who Abbott is let alone hate him but you know what we mean. Biden's handlers hate Abbott for it.

Exactly.

Fast AND cheap.

Enforcing THE LAW works.

Crazy stuff, right?

Bingo.

Come here legally or do not come.

This is not difficult.

Funny how when you shut down the border the illegals stop coming over it ... maybe Biden should try it.

