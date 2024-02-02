Self-Proclaimed Woke AF Feminist Posts Selfie Trying to Dunk on MAGA Over Red Lipstick and Hello BACKFIRE

LGBTQ+ Activist Demands Kids Be Exposed to Radical Gender Ideology
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on February 02, 2024
Twitchy

Did you guys hear anything about MAGA not liking red lipstick? We must have missed this one and considering the color most people associate with MAGA ... this seems weird. Hello, MAGA is red.

That being said, it would appear 'Jessica,' a woke AF feminist, thinks MAGA does not like red lipstick so she took a selfie to dunk on the movement. Don't make that face, we didn't take the selfie or encourage her to do this ... but we will write about how Twitter reacted because it's what we do.

And someone has gotta do it.

What was she thinking?

She continued ...

Wha?

You start wondering if these broken people see MAGA in their closets, under their beds ... if they think MAGA is out to get them. It's so bizarre.

Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out Texas' Latest Number of Illegal Crossings
Sam J.
Quick, someone tell her MAGAs don't like a secure border or voter ID. Hey, it could work.

She definitely got attention. 

The irony, right?

Gosh, almost as if nobody really is all that triggered over red lipstick and this was stupid.

Hint, it was stupid.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

