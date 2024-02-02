Self-Proclaimed Woke AF Feminist Posts Selfie Trying to Dunk on MAGA Over Red Lipstick and Hello BACKFIRE

Did you guys hear anything about MAGA not liking red lipstick? We must have missed this one and considering the color most people associate with MAGA ... this seems weird. Hello, MAGA is red.

Advertisement

That being said, it would appear 'Jessica,' a woke AF feminist, thinks MAGA does not like red lipstick so she took a selfie to dunk on the movement. Don't make that face, we didn't take the selfie or encourage her to do this ... but we will write about how Twitter reacted because it's what we do.

And someone has gotta do it.

What was she thinking?

Heard the magas don’t like red lipstick. Had to do my part 😘 pic.twitter.com/MG03bg0MIw — jessica  🍉 (@ItsMrsRabbitToU) February 1, 2024

She continued ...

Wha?

Not MAGA - but you seem like a pretty horrible person, with or without lipstick. — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) February 2, 2024

You start wondering if these broken people see MAGA in their closets, under their beds ... if they think MAGA is out to get them. It's so bizarre.

Heard the magas don’t like red lipstick. Had to do my part 😘 https://t.co/Ob3WMnFxn0 pic.twitter.com/P3Bxjidyai — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) February 2, 2024

Heard Democrats don't like thinking. You fit in just fine. — AstrosAmy (@auntieamy90) February 2, 2024

Quick, someone tell her MAGAs don't like a secure border or voter ID. Hey, it could work.

Lol just say you want attention that I’ll believe Jessica — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) February 1, 2024

She definitely got attention.

Love the drunk application! Looks like college! — Pam D (@soirchick) February 2, 2024

Do they hate over lining their lips too? If yes, you knocked it out of the park — Jennifer (@LiLa__lee18) February 1, 2024

I think that lipstick Hates staying in that lip line. pic.twitter.com/N1R8T6gXTv — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) February 2, 2024

Is that MAGA red? — Robert Kangel (@TiredGeekDad) February 2, 2024

The irony, right?

Red lipstick and freedom are our things, sweetie.



Channel that effort into your eyebrows and you’ll be all set. pic.twitter.com/GtoXJCSGTb — Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) February 2, 2024

Gosh, almost as if nobody really is all that triggered over red lipstick and this was stupid.

Hint, it was stupid.

======================================================================

Related:

White Dem. Elected Officials Talk Down to Black Citizen About What They Can't Do to Stop DC Crime (Watch)

Advertisement

Mayim Bialik Shares HILARIOUS Jewish Bit From Comedian and Humorless AntiSemites Just Can't DEAL (Watch)

BOMBSHELL: Just GUESS Who the Judge Who Ruled Against Elon Musk in Delaware Has Serious Connections With

DISGRACEFUL: Biden DRAGGED for Lying About Son's Death to Parents of Soldier Who Died in Syria (Watch)

Ben Shapiro's Take on Cardin Aide Who Filmed Himself Having Sex In Senate NOT Being Charged is PERFECTION

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.