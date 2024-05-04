Covington 2.0? The Hiil Says GOP Rep. Applauds Counter-Protesters Who Taunted Black Woman

You know Lizzo, right? She's the "body-positive" pop star who recently performed at President Joe Biden's New York fundraiser with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The media on Saturday is all over a pro-America counter-protest at the University of Mississippi where a bunch of white frat boys taunted a large black woman who was part of the pro-Hamas encampment.

NEW: Ole Miss students chant ‘Lizzo Lizzo Lizzo’ at a pro-Palestine protester before the police had to intervene as she approached the boys.



What a stark contrast from the Ivy League schools.



The protesters eventually had to be evacuated off campus as they were heavily… pic.twitter.com/6hjr8oDu5c — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 3, 2024

The protesters eventually had to be evacuated off campus as they were heavily outnumbered by the counter protesters. Only 50 pro-Palestine protesters showed up. They were flooded by 200 counter-protestors according to the Clarion Ledger. Videos: @calicocutpant @RichardHanania

One of the frat boys is accused of making monkey noises, and this was cheered on by Rep. Mike Collins, who posted the video to his account Friday:

Ole Miss taking care of business. pic.twitter.com/JiL9hs2pHz — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) May 3, 2024

The Hill reports:

Pro-Palestine demonstrations at the University of Mississippi were overtaken with counter protesters Thursday, resulting in a viral clip of white students taunting a Black student. The video was shared online and applauded by a Republican lawmaker. “Ole Miss taking care of business,” Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) posted on social media platform X. The video has received sharp criticism for the students’ racist actions. Collins has also been criticized for endorsing the racist actions in the video. The Hill has reached out to Collins’ team, asking for an explanation of what he meant when he posted the video. In the clip, a white student appears to make monkey noises and gestures at a Black female graduate student.

Hold up, the student "appears to make monkey noises" and yet people are criticizing the video for the student's racist actions. So was it racist or not? The Left sure wants it to look that way. Maybe now President Biden will have something to say about the pro-Hamas encampments.

Here's paid Biden simp Harry Sisson:

This is one of those racist pieces of trash at the University of Mississippi who made monkey noises at a black woman. This kid, and the rest of the frat guys who cheered him on, are utter garbage. pic.twitter.com/jN0qpsSXl4 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 4, 2024

So this Ole Miss kid has been identified. I'm not gonna name him, but it's spreading. And right now, on Twitter, he's spewing bravado and "fuck all y'all" machismo. And we've seen this movie before. It won't last. Because, ultimately, this shit follows a person everywhere. [1] pic.twitter.com/vxssRU9gd3 — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) May 4, 2024





Are you certain he was making monkey noises? That's racist. We'd be more upset if Georgetown Professor Zein El-Amine hadn't just called Rep. Byron Donalds a "race traitor" the other day. Why didn't that make the headlines?

At the risk of people not having learned the Covington Kids lesson: it certainly sounds like the guy in the blue shirt is making chimpanzee/animal noises, which people are assuming is racially motivated.



That said, you also hear other kids / crowd chanting what sounds like… https://t.co/2jsnlUUTFj — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 3, 2024

That said, you also hear other kids / crowd chanting what sounds like generic “hoo hoo hoo” sports chanting. I would be very hesitant to immediately and potentially wrongfully jump on another Covington Kids situation based on this clip alone.

You hear that, lynch mob?



Your instructions have come in. Courtesy of “the kid who shows up at the bus and just starts kicking motherfuckers”. https://t.co/BYcRRVtCen pic.twitter.com/D11191V44K — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 4, 2024

I’m not convinced there was anything racial about it. Just two people acting like children among a crowd of excited people.



And if you were honest, @jeffpearlman, you would show the other angle.



But you’re not. You are the self-appointed leader of this lynch mob. Enjoy wearing… https://t.co/BYcRRVtCen pic.twitter.com/60ubkSMXb8 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 4, 2024

"Enjoy wearing the hat."

"But one of the boys is making monkey sounds at a black woman!"



Bro, even if he was purposefully being racist, ya'll spent the last week cheering for the destruction of the entire Jewish race and the collapse of a nation. Sit the hell down. https://t.co/hfQJ84IqyU — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 4, 2024

That was kind of our reaction. These groups have been chanting:

Hamas we love you And we love your rockets too Shoot another soldier now Burn Tel Aviv to the ground

… as well as physically blocking Jewish students from entering campuses. They're going to try to use this video to show the righteousness of pro-Hamas protesters by invoking Charlotteville.

Not cool, if that’s what he was doing.



But that’s also free speech so not illegal. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 3, 2024

😂😅 Usually, I would not condone trashing someone based on appearance, but that lady legitimately seemed to be asking for it. People are not afraid of being canceled anymore and it is a glorious site to see. — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) May 3, 2024

Ole Miss frat bro to Palestine protestor:



“$100 IF YOU CAN DO A PUSH-UP!”



🤣💀pic.twitter.com/FRPFFbPsW3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 3, 2024

Hilarious that the pro-Hamas extremists thought they had any chance in the south.



I’m glad the counter protesters showed up in dramatic force.



America is sick of this nonsensical Palestine propaganda.



We want our border and economy fixed.



We don’t need this other distraction. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 3, 2024

So now the counter movement is growing. This appears that it will last until summer. — Veneer of Vanity (@crypticveneer) May 3, 2024

The pro-Hamas crowds normalized a higher level of open racism due to their treatment of Jews. — bbuckley (@bbuckley88) May 3, 2024

It's awful actually but I knew this would be a tangential result of the open anti-semitism and Jewish erasure language of the pro-Hamas crowd. So short sighted. We really need the adults to the front. — Jeff Sykes (@byjeffsykes) May 3, 2024

She’s getting all the attention she wants. She’s the star of the show. — Neeson™ (@baggy615) May 3, 2024

Here's the thing: I don't care. That kid could be shouting the N word at the top of his lungs, and I don't care.



If I've learned anything from the left in the last 6 months, it's that racism is entirely permissible. — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) May 3, 2024

Personally, I do not GAF. We need to shame the rejects of society once and for all. You know, the way it's been done for hundreds of years before "woke" was a thing. — Dee (@Deeisnotmyname7) May 3, 2024

If faced with an obese black protester, don't make monkey sounds. Rather, make walrus sounds. — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) May 3, 2024

Remember the saying "there's always one in every crowd"? You can't condemn everyone there because of one socially awkward misfit. — Truth Hertz (@TruthHertz357) May 3, 2024

But they'll make this kid the face of the pro-Israel movement. He'll be all over MSNBC. Meanwhile, pro-Hamas protesters have been calling for Israel to be wiped off the map and giving students armbands to allow them access to campus.

In the intersectionality view, the black woman supporting terrorists trumps the white man supporting America because white men and America and Israel are the oppressors.

Let's see if the media runs with this.

