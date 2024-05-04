Covington 2.0? The Hiil Says GOP Rep. Applauds Counter-Protesters Who Taunted Black Woman

Student Protesters Trash Car That ‘Targeted’ Them; ‘This Wasn’t an Accident’
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on May 04, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

You know Lizzo, right? She's the "body-positive" pop star who recently performed at President Joe Biden's New York fundraiser with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The media on Saturday is all over a pro-America counter-protest at the University of Mississippi where a bunch of white frat boys taunted a large black woman who was part of the pro-Hamas encampment. 

The protesters eventually had to be evacuated off campus as they were heavily outnumbered by the counter protesters.

Only 50 pro-Palestine protesters showed up. They were flooded by 200 counter-protestors according to the Clarion Ledger.

Videos: @calicocutpant @RichardHanania

One of the frat boys is accused of making monkey noises, and this was cheered on by Rep. Mike Collins, who posted the video to his account Friday:

The Hill reports:

Pro-Palestine demonstrations at the University of Mississippi were overtaken with counter protesters Thursday, resulting in a viral clip of white students taunting a Black student. The video was shared online and applauded by a Republican lawmaker.

“Ole Miss taking care of business,” Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) posted on social media platform X.

The video has received sharp criticism for the students’ racist actions. Collins has also been criticized for endorsing the racist actions in the video.

The Hill has reached out to Collins’ team, asking for an explanation of what he meant when he posted the video.

In the clip, a white student appears to make monkey noises and gestures at a Black female graduate student.

Hold up, the student "appears to make monkey noises" and yet people are criticizing the video for the student's racist actions. So was it racist or not? The Left sure wants it to look that way. Maybe now President Biden will have something to say about the pro-Hamas encampments.

Here's paid Biden simp Harry Sisson:


Are you certain he was making monkey noises? That's racist. We'd be more upset if Georgetown Professor Zein El-Amine hadn't just called Rep. Byron Donalds a "race traitor" the other day. Why didn't that make the headlines?

That said, you also hear other kids / crowd chanting what sounds like generic “hoo hoo hoo” sports chanting. I would be very hesitant to immediately and potentially wrongfully jump on another Covington Kids situation based on this clip alone.

"Enjoy wearing the hat."

That was kind of our reaction. These groups have been chanting:

Hamas we love you

And we love your rockets too

Shoot another soldier now

Burn Tel Aviv to the ground

… as well as physically blocking Jewish students from entering campuses. They're going to try to use this video to show the righteousness of pro-Hamas protesters by invoking Charlotteville.

But they'll make this kid the face of the pro-Israel movement. He'll be all over MSNBC. Meanwhile, pro-Hamas protesters have been calling for Israel to be wiped off the map and giving students armbands to allow them access to campus.

In the intersectionality view, the black woman supporting terrorists trumps the white man supporting America because white men and America and Israel are the oppressors.

Let's see if the media runs with this.

Tags: HAMAS PALESTINE PROTESTERS RACISM STUDENTS

