Vile Georgetown Professor Calls Byron Donalds an 'Uncle Tom' in a Repugnant Scene

In the latest example of 'Leftists are the real racists', we present this Professor from Georgetown. His name is Zein El-Amine. In an exchange with Byron Donalds, a Republican Representative from Florida, El-Amine labeled him an 'Uncle Tom'.

Advertisement

The man who was shouting antisemitic nonsense and calling @ByronDonalds a “race traitor” for speaking out against antisemitism and open support for terrorism is Georgetown Professor Zein El-Amine.



This is where the kids are learning their hate from. pic.twitter.com/06MSqcQGdF — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 3, 2024

"How much is AIPAC paying you, you race traitor? You work for a foreign entity, you bastard."



The man screaming obscenities at Congressman Byron Donalds is a professor at GWU, Georgetown, and American University.



Is it any wonder students at these school are cheering for… pic.twitter.com/tm6NLOL6MO — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 3, 2024

El-Amine went on to accuse Donalds of being a 'race traitor' and said he was being paid by AIPAC. What a shocking outburst from a University Professor to an elected American official.

For the 10 millionth time, academia (particularly in the humanities and social sciences) is completely broken, it has been taken over by radicals more extreme than you can imagine, it cannot be reformed internally. https://t.co/QjgjTWGMCg — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) May 3, 2024

Remember, children: Non-white people are only useful if they agree with you. https://t.co/LcQhiSROUQ — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) May 3, 2024

At least that is what Democrats think.

Well, they are Communists so that makes sense.

Remember when Professors were suspended and faced losing tenure when they liked @jk_rowling tweet because students felt triggered https://t.co/LJrZm5Sjl2 — eckhaus (@eckhaus) May 3, 2024

Remember when there used to some expectations for Professors to maintain some dignity in public.

Who knew they stacked POS this high @Georgetown?



Disgusting place with worse people https://t.co/YpbBzr4v69 — breezy (@ezbreezyfriars) May 3, 2024

Racists and Anti-Semites. They must be proud.

Someone needs to lose their job. https://t.co/rQPSBpf7Bv — Optimus Prime (Parody) (@BTwit54) May 3, 2024

How could any Jewish student go to class with this Professor and feel they are being treated fairly.

Advertisement

Nazism was born and nursed in the Universities and it's resurrection is arising from the same place. https://t.co/UCBV0BkPCP — Kirk Freeman (@KirkFreemanLaw) May 3, 2024

Do you want this racist, bigot, antisemite teaching your kids? https://t.co/V8culI7KqN — Rick Calvert (@blogworld) May 3, 2024

George Washington University professor, Zein El-Amine, calls Rep. @ByronDonalds a “race traitor” for standing up for Jewish students and condemning antisemitism 👇@GWtweets, are you OK with this professor working at your university? pic.twitter.com/o63UOCune4 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) May 3, 2024

If Georgetown does not address this, it sends a clear message to Jewish students on their campus. That message is there is no concern for their safety or comfort and that should be unacceptable to Georgetown and its alumni.



