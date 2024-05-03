Vile Georgetown Professor Calls Byron Donalds an 'Uncle Tom' in a Repugnant Scene

The NH Libertarian Party Goes on a Weird Twitter Spiral about Feeding Orphans
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:13 PM on May 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In the latest example of 'Leftists are the real racists', we present this Professor from Georgetown. His name is Zein El-Amine. In an exchange with Byron Donalds, a Republican Representative from Florida, El-Amine labeled him an 'Uncle Tom'.

El-Amine went on to accuse Donalds of being a 'race traitor' and said he was being paid by AIPAC. What a shocking outburst from a University Professor to an elected American official.

At least that is what Democrats think.

Well, they are Communists so that makes sense.

Remember when there used to some expectations for Professors to maintain some dignity in public.

Racists and Anti-Semites. They must be proud.

How could any Jewish student go to class with this Professor and feel they are being treated fairly. 

If Georgetown does not address this, it sends a clear message to Jewish students on their campus. That message is there is no concern for their safety or comfort and that should be unacceptable to Georgetown and its alumni.


Tags: ANTI-SEMITE CONGRESS FLORIDA RACISM UNCLE TOM WASHINGTON DC

