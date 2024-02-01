Mayim Bialik Shares HILARIOUS Jewish Bit From Comedian and Humorless AntiSemites Just Can't DEAL (Watch)

Mayim Bialik shared this bit from comedian Dan Ahdoot because it made her laugh THAT hard ... it's so rare that we're allowed to find anything funny these days that we love seeing this from Bialik. And she's right, it's a hoot.

Watch this.

Remixing my reaction to @standupdan because it was making me laugh so hard - I thought you should see how hard I was laughing and maybe you need a laugh from Dan Ahdoot too! pic.twitter.com/46h9N8ihYU — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 29, 2024

And as you likely already guessed, the antisemitic mouthbreathers are coming out of the woodwork to attack her for sharing this comedian.

Life must be exhausting for such ill-humored, angry, nasty people with a constant stick up their backside.

Illegally occupies Palestine then expects them to give their piece of land to you. Now ofc you'd make "jokes" about it and fake laugh.



The urge to just https://t.co/4rKMkUXPaf pic.twitter.com/iHU11hXV3U — 🌟⁷ (@kookashoo_) January 30, 2024

bruh there is an ethnic cleansing right now https://t.co/2X2ph1tcmn pic.twitter.com/8L4G0DtIBl — redriceandreparations (@DeanReena) January 30, 2024

What?

Genocide is sooooo hilarious huh https://t.co/CegE1boPFx pic.twitter.com/Kp7RvssAvr — 𝘑𝘦𝘴𝘴 • 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙪 𝙧 🦋𝙩𝙖𝙚 𝙙𝙖𝙮 (@jessolpunkass) January 30, 2024

They're not happy unless everyone around them is as unhappy and miserable as they are.

Big brain and can’t even use it….what about genocide is so funny https://t.co/HwGPKtWSJs pic.twitter.com/hP2VFpsMEt — From O·ᴗ·tro Space⁷ 🌌💫📚🇺🇬 (@Sonyeondamn7) January 30, 2024

you have all your degrees and yet u still stupid af https://t.co/ovngFydce7 pic.twitter.com/V390hif3XU — zaddy zayn 🇵🇸 (@FucknLizardGod) January 30, 2024

You know this one is a blast at birthday parties.

Such a bunch of sweethearts.

We applaud her for leaving the post up and we hope she does not cave and apologize to these horrible people.

======================================================================

