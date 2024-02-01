Mayim Bialik Shares HILARIOUS Jewish Bit From Comedian and Humorless AntiSemites Just Can't DEAL (Watch)

Biden Lies About Beau, RNC Spending Scandal, and Florida Fortifies Texas
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on February 01, 2024
Twitchy

Mayim Bialik shared this bit from comedian Dan Ahdoot because it made her laugh THAT hard ... it's so rare that we're allowed to find anything funny these days that we love seeing this from Bialik. And she's right, it's a hoot.

Watch this.

And as you likely already guessed, the antisemitic mouthbreathers are coming out of the woodwork to attack her for sharing this comedian.

Life must be exhausting for such ill-humored, angry, nasty people with a constant stick up their backside.

What?

They're not happy unless everyone around them is as unhappy and miserable as they are. 

You know this one is a blast at birthday parties.

Such a bunch of sweethearts.

We applaud her for leaving the post up and we hope she does not cave and apologize to these horrible people. 

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: COMEDY JEWS JOKE PALESTINE

