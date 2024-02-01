Is Anybody Buying SecDef Lloyd Austin's Excuse for Not Telling Biden About His...
DAMNING: Pic of Illegal Who Beat NYC Officer Released Without Bail Goes Viral as Biden's America Trends

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on February 01, 2024
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Trump was right.

They are not sending us their best.

Take a look at this:

No shame. No fear. This is what privilege looks like.

Way to go, Biden.

Way to go, Hochul.

Way to go, Democrats.

From the New York Post:

Republican pols are lining up to demand that the rowdy migrants nabbed in a caught-on-camera attack on two NYPD cops in Times Square get deported — and Gov. Kathy Hochul said it’s something that should certainly be “looked at.”

The Democratic governor, speaking to reporters after announcing the nomination of Steven G. James as New York State Police superintendent Wednesday, was asked about the shocking beatdown and whether the asylum-seeking suspects should be deported.

“I think that’s actually something that should be looked at,” Hochul replied.

“I mean, if someone commits a crime against a police officer in the state of New York and they’re not here legally, it’s definitely worth checking into,” she said.

Checking into.

Seriously?

How about SEND THE MOFOS HOME?

Cripes. How is this real life?! Don't answer that, we know how this is real life and it rhymes with Hide-n.

