Monday Morning Meme Madness

She Has LOST It! LOL! Listen to What Nancy Pelosi YELLS at Protesters Outside of Her SF Home (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on January 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Hey, at least Nancy Pelosi isn't telling the kids to get off her lawn, right?

This is too damn funny.

Especially after she went on some bizarre tirade just yesterday claiming the Pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire were Russian plants.

But these protesters are from China? What now?

Watch:

From the rest of Rugg's long-ish post:

"Go back to China where your headquarters is," she was heard saying. The incident came just one day after Pelosi floated the idea that pro-Palestine protesters were paid for by Russia and called for an investigation. Now she is telling protesters to go back to China. 

This woman has lost it.

Except that would imply she had it at some point and we're not convinced that's the truth.

Now, now, it's only racist when a Republican does it. Pelosi is just ... colorful.

Eccentric.

Out there.

Something.

Of course, she is shooing them like peasants.

To her, they are peasants.

And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)
Sam J.
*HIC*

Hey man, it's five o'clock somewhere.

Ain't it great?

======================================================================

======================================================================

CHINESE NANCY PELOSI PROTESTERS RUSSIANS

