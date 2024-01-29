She Has LOST It! LOL! Listen to What Nancy Pelosi YELLS at Protesters Outside of Her SF Home (Video)

Hey, at least Nancy Pelosi isn't telling the kids to get off her lawn, right?

This is too damn funny.

Especially after she went on some bizarre tirade just yesterday claiming the Pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire were Russian plants.

Advertisement

But these protesters are from China? What now?

Watch:

NEW: Nancy Pelosi gets in a shouting match with protesters outside her home in San Francisco and tells them to "go back to China."



"Go back to China where your headquarters is," she was heard saying.



The incident came just one day after Pelosi floated the idea that… pic.twitter.com/APVN36ws04 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 29, 2024

From the rest of Rugg's long-ish post:

"Go back to China where your headquarters is," she was heard saying. The incident came just one day after Pelosi floated the idea that pro-Palestine protesters were paid for by Russia and called for an investigation. Now she is telling protesters to go back to China. This woman has lost it.

Except that would imply she had it at some point and we're not convinced that's the truth.

That’s racist! Why do they all hate so much? — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) January 29, 2024

Now, now, it's only racist when a Republican does it. Pelosi is just ... colorful.

Eccentric.

Out there.

Something.

She’s shooing them like they’re pests.

This is exactly how they feel about Americans.



We’re pests to them.

We’re a nuisance.

That’s all.



Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to this country. pic.twitter.com/pW1LrWBihL — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) January 29, 2024

Of course, she is shooing them like peasants.

To her, they are peasants.

*HIC*

Hey man, it's five o'clock somewhere.

We've entered the "eating their own" phase. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) January 29, 2024

Ain't it great?

======================================================================

Related:

William Shatner Calls Out Woke EU Harpies Trying to Censor Star Trek Opening Monologue as Only HE Can

And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)

Byron Donalds Calls Down the THUNDER on Biden and the Senate Dems' Southern Border Deal and DAMN (Watch)

HAAAA! Lefties DRAG Brianna Wu for Defending Nancy Pelosi Who Claimed Ceasefire Protesters are Russians

Keith Olbermann, Who Himself Went to Private School, Says EFF Them Poor Kids STUCK in Crap Public Schools

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.