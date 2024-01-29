And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)

James Woods gets it.

Especially when it comes to owning the libs. Oh we know, even people on the Right shame us for making fun of and talking about 'owning the libs' but you guys, it's so much fun. And we can't help it, when we see someone owning them we just have to write about it.

Like this pic-tweet from Woods.

Admit it, you know this is exactly on point.

The only thing that would make this funnier is if one of the cavemen claimed the fire somehow made them all racist and the other said something about how they needed to make sure all caves have the same fire to keep it equitable.

Oh, and one of them should say something about Trump just to cover all the bases.

Heh.

Accurate AF.

Here is a clearer one for ya James.



Have a great day. pic.twitter.com/Unx206W7z1 — Alyssa D (@AlyssaD1776) January 29, 2024

Look at that, so many givers on the Right.

I heard they took it a step further and banned the wood to make said fire.



(Allegedly) Before community notes comes in and shows me a Wikipedia article to cite my post proving it wrong. — Kagens Looking Glass ™ (@KagensNews) January 29, 2024

Let's not them any ideas.

Absolutely facts. If they keep having their way, we may end up back here full circle. — 🇺🇸 ProudPatriot 🇺🇸 (@StampedingNCali) January 29, 2024

When you put it like this it isn't all that funny anymore.

Hrm.

They were all named Karen…. Why I don’t know — Tom Becker (@TomBeck17619034) January 29, 2024

That reads.

