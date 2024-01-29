And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)

KJP Spits on Fallen Service Members, Snoop Dog Turns to Trump, and Ilhan...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on January 29, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

James Woods gets it.

Especially when it comes to owning the libs. Oh we know, even people on the Right shame us for making fun of and talking about 'owning the libs' but you guys, it's so much fun. And we can't help it, when we see someone owning them we just have to write about it.

Like this pic-tweet from Woods.

Admit it, you know this is exactly on point.

The only thing that would make this funnier is if one of the cavemen claimed the fire somehow made them all racist and the other said something about how they needed to make sure all caves have the same fire to keep it equitable.

Oh, and one of them should say something about Trump just to cover all the bases.

Heh.

Accurate AF.

Look at that, so many givers on the Right.

Let's not them any ideas.

When you put it like this it isn't all that funny anymore.

Hrm.

That reads.

