Righty Twitter Serves David Frum a Nice, Cool Glass of STFU Juice for Blaming REPUBS for Dead Soldiers

Just when we think David Frum has said the dumbest thing he can possibly say he surprises even us by saying something even dumber. What's really crazy about Frum is that a long time ago people may have actually cared about what he thought and even looked to him for opinions and ideas.

His entire brand has turned into that of a bitter, jaded, has-been conservative who finds more support in groups of people who used to hate him. When you build alliances and followings based on hate ... that never goes over all that well.

Take, for example, this:

Americans have been killed by an Iranian drone attack on the 100th day of the House Republican blockade of an emergency defense bill. — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 28, 2024

But wait, it gets worse.

On October 20, President Biden asked for $106 billion to aid Ukraine and Israel against attack by Russia, Iran, and their proxies. For 100 days, House Republicans have said NO. Today, Iranian proxies have killed Americans. — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 28, 2024

If ONLY Republicans had given Urkaine and Israel MORE MONEY we don't have those soldiers totally wouldn't have been killed.

Totally.

What a maroon.

How would that 106 billion have stopped Iran today?

Instead trying to shake down the American taxpayer for more money w your 6 degrees of separation foreign policy, tell us exactly how giving more money to a country in Europe-who we’ve already given BILLIONS to, helps US. — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) January 29, 2024

Once a Warhawk, always a Warhawk.

How does a drone from an Iranian proxy in IRAQ get stopped if we just give more money to Israel and Ukraine? Are they fighting there too? — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 29, 2024

JUST SEND THEM MORE TAX DOLLARS! THAT SOLVES EVERYTHING!

So, we unfroze Iranian assets (essentially giving them access to money for more weapons to use against us), but we could have stopped this attack by giving more money to Ukraine and Israel!?



Why don't we just stop giving the bad guys money, Dave? — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) January 29, 2024

Because BIDEN! REPUBLICANS! TRUMP! REEEEEEEE!

I get your entire existence is based on unlimited spending on foreign wars, but even for you this is disgustingly stupid. — William Keane (@largebill68) January 29, 2024

Told you guys, this is impressively stupid.

So money to help Ukraine and Israel would have magically created a shield to protect against an Iranian proxy that launched a drone from Syria that hit a base in Jordan.



The math isn't mathing on that one buddy. pic.twitter.com/goD9WvrGi2 — 🚨Qayos Sturmz 🚨 (@Qayos) January 29, 2024

Nice story bro — Samuel Winchester (@According2_Sam) January 28, 2024

Yeah, bro.

