Righty Twitter Serves David Frum a Nice, Cool Glass of STFU Juice for Blaming REPUBS for Dead Soldiers

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on January 29, 2024
Twitter

Just when we think David Frum has said the dumbest thing he can possibly say he surprises even us by saying something even dumber. What's really crazy about Frum is that a long time ago people may have actually cared about what he thought and even looked to him for opinions and ideas.

His entire brand has turned into that of a bitter, jaded, has-been conservative who finds more support in groups of people who used to hate him. When you build alliances and followings based on hate ... that never goes over all that well.

Take, for example, this:

But wait, it gets worse.

If ONLY Republicans had given Urkaine and Israel MORE MONEY we don't have those soldiers totally wouldn't have been killed.

Totally.

What a maroon.

Once a Warhawk, always a Warhawk.

JUST SEND THEM MORE TAX DOLLARS! THAT SOLVES EVERYTHING!

Because BIDEN! REPUBLICANS! TRUMP! REEEEEEEE!

Told you guys, this is impressively stupid.

Yeah, bro.

