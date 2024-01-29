WHOA: As John Fetterman 2.0 Shows Up Gisele Fetterman's Twitter/X Account Mysteriously DISAPPEARS

You guys remember John Fetterman's wife, Gisele, yes? She was quite vocal on Twitter when he was depressed and in the hospital, she took pictures of herself and her kids on vacation and got super crabby and defensive when people called her out ...

Advertisement

Some people even thought she was posting for/as John for a bit.

Then, when John Fetterman starts making sense when he speaks about the border and Israel (John Fetterman 2.0) her account is just gone. Not suspended, just gone. So what the Hell? Where did she go? Do we care?

Heh.

We must if we're writing about it.

Perhaps the better question is WHY do we care?

At the time of this writing, her account is still gone.

Maybe this former promising young person scared her off. https://t.co/YdTIAeFN5e — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 28, 2024

Hrm.

That's ... interesting.

Isn't it odd how she disappeared at the same time John Fetterman 2.0 showed up? Before if you saw Fetterman 1.0 she was practically up his ass at every press conference. — Gwenn (@gwenn_nnewg) January 28, 2024

It is indeed odd.

We hope Scooby and the Gang is on the case.

Maybe that’s why he rebelled and bucked the narrative. — 🤡🥊L¥lê †hê Çlðwñ🃏 (@LyleClown) January 28, 2024

Could be.

The world may never know.

======================================================================

Related:

GRIFT! Alyssa Milano BUSTED Cruising Around in $200K Porsche DAYS After Begging Others to Fund Son's Team

He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic

Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets Off All BS Detectors

DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With Nasty Dig at Trump's Attorney

Immigrant Who Came to America Legally DROPS Illegals and Democrats Enabling Them in Just 1 Perfect Tweet

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.