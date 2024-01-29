WHOA: As John Fetterman 2.0 Shows Up Gisele Fetterman's Twitter/X Account Mysteriously DISAPPEARS

WE. HEARD. YOU! Ilhan Omar Tries Worming Her Way OUT of Somalia Comments...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on January 29, 2024
Meme

You guys remember John Fetterman's wife, Gisele, yes? She was quite vocal on Twitter when he was depressed and in the hospital, she took pictures of herself and her kids on vacation and got super crabby and defensive when people called her out ...

Some people even thought she was posting for/as John for a bit.

Then, when John Fetterman starts making sense when he speaks about the border and Israel (John Fetterman 2.0) her account is just gone. Not suspended, just gone. So what the Hell? Where did she go? Do we care?

Heh.

We must if we're writing about it.

Perhaps the better question is WHY do we care? 

At the time of this writing, her account is still gone.

Hrm.

That's ... interesting.

It is indeed odd.

We hope Scooby and the Gang is on the case.

Could be.

The world may never know.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

