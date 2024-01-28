And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect Pic-Tweet

Democrats have started calling illegals 'migrants' so they can pretend the people crossing our border are not doing so illegally. It's sort of like how they call being pro-abortion 'pro-choice' or reproductive justice. They make crap up to avoid owning the horrible things they actually support, like an open border and abortion on demand up to and including birth.

Advertisement

That's why we love this tweet from LEGAL immigrant, Anna Hitrova, who is pointing out that the people shouting about immigrants need to remember that they must come here LEGALLY. Yeah yeah yeah, the Left/Democrats/Socialists want to pretend people who push back against illegal immigration are racist and xenophobic but really, at the end of the day, it's just Americans who want people to come here LEGALLY.

It's not the complicated.

Take a look:

For all those people shouting about the importance of immigrants. There is a legal path towards citizenship. I took that path. It can be difficult but possible. And you cannot start that path by breaking the law. pic.twitter.com/OLdwLA25qE — Anna Hitrova (@mountains_anna) January 28, 2024

There is a legal path towards citizenship.

Get outta here.

To hear the Left tell it, it's impossible to come here unless you break the law and cross our open border and if you disagree or say otherwise you're a white nationalist Christo-fascist who the FBI should target and stuff.

Congrats queen! Truly glad you made the journey — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) January 28, 2024

For hating immigrants, the Right sure does embrace Hitrova over this post. Almost as if they're not racist, xenophobic white nationalists at all.

Indeed. And conservatives have always been pro-immigration. Welcome. (FYI, it’s mostly because we love sexy accents.) — JohnMazing (@mazingjohn) January 28, 2024

Yes. Wife is from India, went through the same process. Our children got to experience it with her. :) — Harrison Bergeron 🏴 (@b_harrison2081) January 28, 2024

Excellent take on immigration — Sharp stick in the eye (@cary_casada) January 28, 2024

Simple and excellent.

Agreed.

======================================================================

Related:

SHOCKA! Ukrainian Officials Arrested Over Theft of Tens of MILLIONS of War Funds (YOUR Tax Dollars)

ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump and Holy Crap (Watch)

Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on 'De-Banking' (Watch)

Fight for the Future of America: Abbott Goes OFF When Tucker Carlson Asks About Response to Biden (Watch)

Kassy Dillon EXPOSES Psycho Harvard Employee Harassing Jewish Student Suing the School Over Antisemitism

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.