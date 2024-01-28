DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With...
DAMNING News Out of Ukraine Proves America Must STOP Giving the Country BILLIONS...
ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump...
Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on...
Ben Shapiro Dropping Bars Brings Nicki Minaj Into the Weirdest Timeline Ever
Elon Musk Informs President Biden He Doesn't Need a Bill to Enforce the...
High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School...
Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work
David Frum Announces Misguided Quest to Rehabilitate the Reputation of One of America's...
Civil War Memes Are Dropping as Texas 'Defies' Supreme Court Order
NBC News: Latino Layoffs at LA Times Threaten Coverage of Election Disinformation
Gavin Newsom's Leftist Policies Wipe Out the Store That Inspired the Movie 'Toy...
Dean Obeidallah Says MAGA Is the Greatest Threat Since The Axis Powers in...
Former Editor Says Laid-Off Journalists Will Have to Take on Jobs They Don't...

And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect Pic-Tweet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on January 28, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Democrats have started calling illegals 'migrants' so they can pretend the people crossing our border are not doing so illegally. It's sort of like how they call being pro-abortion 'pro-choice' or reproductive justice. They make crap up to avoid owning the horrible things they actually support, like an open border and abortion on demand up to and including birth.

Advertisement

That's why we love this tweet from LEGAL immigrant, Anna Hitrova, who is pointing out that the people shouting about immigrants need to remember that they must come here LEGALLY. Yeah yeah yeah, the Left/Democrats/Socialists want to pretend people who push back against illegal immigration are racist and xenophobic but really, at the end of the day, it's just Americans who want people to come here LEGALLY.

It's not the complicated.

Take a look:

There is a legal path towards citizenship.

Get outta here.

To hear the Left tell it, it's impossible to come here unless you break the law and cross our open border and if you disagree or say otherwise you're a white nationalist Christo-fascist who the FBI should target and stuff.

For hating immigrants, the Right sure does embrace Hitrova over this post. Almost as if they're not racist, xenophobic white nationalists at all.

Recommended

ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump and Holy Crap (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Simple and excellent.

Agreed.

======================================================================

Related:

SHOCKA! Ukrainian Officials Arrested Over Theft of Tens of MILLIONS of War Funds (YOUR Tax Dollars)

ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump and Holy Crap (Watch)

Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on 'De-Banking' (Watch)

Fight for the Future of America: Abbott Goes OFF When Tucker Carlson Asks About Response to Biden (Watch)

Kassy Dillon EXPOSES Psycho Harvard Employee Harassing Jewish Student Suing the School Over Antisemitism

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump and Holy Crap (Watch)
Sam J.
DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With Nasty Dig at Trump's Attorney
Sam J.
DAMNING News Out of Ukraine Proves America Must STOP Giving the Country BILLIONS of Our Tax Dollars
Sam J.
High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School Board Meeting
Brett T.
Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on 'De-Banking' (Watch)
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro Dropping Bars Brings Nicki Minaj Into the Weirdest Timeline Ever
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump and Holy Crap (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement