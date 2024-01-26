Fight for the Future of America: Abbott Goes OFF When Tucker Carlson Asks About Response to Biden (Watch)

We thought Lt. Governor Dan Patrick's response to Biden's threats was good ... this from Governor Abbott himself though?

*CHEF'S KISS*

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tells Tucker He is "Prepared" for a Conflict with Federal Authorities



TUCKER: "If the administration declares that it plans to federalize the National Guard of the State of Texas, your National Guard, what will be your response?"



ABBOTT: "Well, first… pic.twitter.com/s5QI0jmdEI — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 26, 2024

From the rest of the longish post:

ABBOTT: "Well, first I'll be shocked That would be a boneheaded move on his part, a total disaster. But for one, as you might imagine, we are prepared in the event that that unlikely event does occur to make sure that we will be able to continue exactly what we've been doing over the past month. And that is building these barriers, whether it be the concertina wire or other anti-climb border barriers, whatever we've been building, the Biden administration is now trying to attack us because of it. "We will continue to do exactly what we're doing to expand our denial of illegal entry into the state of Texas." "This is a fight for the future of America," Abbott said.

He's right, you know. This is absolutely a fight for the future of Texas AND America. And it's bizarre that a governor has to stand up to the president in this way when it's obvious the open border has become more dangerous than ever before. It is common sense to close it.

And yet, Biden refuses.

The invasion at the border must stop before it's too late.

We hope it's not too late.

Hold the line, Texas!

