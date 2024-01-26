And Here We GO: Going From Bad to Really REALLY Bad for Fani Willis as Articles of Impeachment Introduced

Turns out using the justice system as a political weapon against a former president may not be such a great idea, especially if you hire your boyfriend with taxpayer money to do your dirty work for you.

Oh, and your boyfriend has zero experience with this sort of case.

Add into the mix her boyfriend's visits to the White House and ... yeah.

Looks like Fani Willis is in for a world of HURT. As you know already, the Georgia State Senate voted to empanel a committee to investigate Willis, but this goes even beyond that.

NEW: The Chairwoman of the @FreedomCaucusGA State Rep. @CharliceByrd has officially introduced H.R. 872, articles of impeachment against Fani Willis.



Same day that the Georgia Senate forms a special committee to investigate her corruption as well. pic.twitter.com/yTbrtbFxw8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 26, 2024

Oof.

Her terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day just got worse.

Democrats will inevitably blame this on racism.



It's all so tiresome — Ethos (@projectethos5) January 26, 2024

You'd think even Democrats would realize their race card has reached its limit but ... maybe not.

You really hate to see it … — Port🌞Fino (@Cryptol92410447) January 26, 2024

Yeah, we're all broken up over it.

You'd think so. Then again, it should never have been started in the first place but I digress.

The communications and visits to the white house must be all exposed fully 🛑🔴🔴🛑🔴🔴🔴🔴 — Ame Kaoua (@Ame_Kaoua) January 26, 2024

THIS is gonna be fun.

