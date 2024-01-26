And Here We GO: Going From Bad to Really REALLY Bad for Fani Willis as Articles of Impeachment Introduced

OOPS: David Hogg Accidentally Makes an EXCELLENT Case for Unrestricted Firearm Ownership f...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Turns out using the justice system as a political weapon against a former president may not be such a great idea, especially if you hire your boyfriend with taxpayer money to do your dirty work for you.

Oh, and your boyfriend has zero experience with this sort of case.

Add into the mix her boyfriend's visits to the White House and ... yeah.

Looks like Fani Willis is in for a world of HURT. As you know already, the Georgia State Senate voted to empanel a committee to investigate Willis, but this goes even beyond that. 

Oof.

Her terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day just got worse.

You'd think even Democrats would realize their race card has reached its limit but ... maybe not.

Yeah, we're all broken up over it.

You'd think so. Then again, it should never have been started in the first place but I digress.

THIS is gonna be fun.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

DEMOCRATS IMPEACH TRUMP FANI WILLIS

