Kat Tenbarge Crafts Hilariously IMPRESSIVE Self-Own Trying to Shame Twitter/X for Cheering Media Layoffs

As a rule, this editor does not cheer when others are laid off, especially in the world of media. THAT being said, this editor also does NOT have much sympathy if any for the people who have spent years (decades) pretending they are somehow untouchable as members of THE PRESS while reporting stories in ways that supported their narrative or agenda.

Advertisement

Activists instead of journalists.

So while we're not cheering, we are enjoying the schadenfreude and meltdowns with a large bucket of popcorn.

Especially when we see self-owns like this one from Kat Tenbarge.

People cheer on media layoffs but don’t come crying when your local AI fake news bot starts falsely reporting you were arrested for something and you get fired and there are no real journalists left to cover your plight! Or when there’s a local disaster or corruption! — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) January 25, 2024

She just basically said, YOU'LL BE SORRY.

Yeah, no.

Oh, you miss having real sources of information? You miss having a sense of what’s real and what’s fake as technology to create fake things rapidly accelerates? You think news on social media isn’t 1000x more unreliable and incentivized by rage and profit? Pity, that. — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) January 25, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Sorry, but THAT is hilarious. You'll all be SORRY since when all of those 'real sources of information' aren't available to you anymore.

Man, her tweets prove she and the rest of the mainstream media just don't get it.

Perhaps this dismissive and condescending attitude is what drove the customer base from disinterest to hostility. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 26, 2024

No "real" journalists do anything anymore, other than chasing leads on twitter, reposting lies from the internet, or publishing leaks they know are falsehoods. No one will miss any of you. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) January 26, 2024

Lol you are revealing either the level of your siloing or the level of your dishonesty. There is no third option.



We aren't watching the end of journalism; we are watching the end of Truman Show capture. Keep wailiing. Expose yourself for us all to see.🍿https://t.co/47Gb390DNv — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) January 26, 2024

We've got our popcorn as well.

Gee, Kat, another article on how being on time is racist? Who can go through life without those poignant reminders of professional journalism? — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) January 26, 2024

What will we do without a bunch of journalists telling us how racist we are for not being complete failures in life? THE HORROR.

Lmao, you suck. — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) January 26, 2024

Accurate.

This has already happened to me & the media helped power frame the story in a way that was beneficial to them. Think you guys forget, a lot of folks have had really bad first hand experiences with media covering trauma in their lives — Paul Gackle (@GackleReport) January 25, 2024

Yup.

You’re right, of course — I’ve had bad first hand experiences trying to cover them! But these layoffs are not paving the way for something better, they’re ensuring something far worse. Rather than reform media, it’s being destroyed and replaced with even worse alternatives. — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) January 25, 2024

Can't get any worse than the lamestream media.

Sorry, not sorry.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Trump in the Room With You Right Now? FL Dem ROASTED for Claiming Trump 'Owns' Biden's Border Crisis

Bill Melugin Takes Lefty 'News Account' APART for Deliberately Misrepresenting OLD Footage to Smear Texas

Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds Punish Gov. Abbott

Hold the LINE! List of States Standing With Texas and AGAINST Biden Over the Border Continues to GROW

BOMBSHELL Thread Shows How Far-Left US Gov Employees Conspired to Subvert Trump in 2020 (Screenshots)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing