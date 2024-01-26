Kat Tenbarge Crafts Hilariously IMPRESSIVE Self-Own Trying to Shame Twitter/X for Cheering Media Layoffs

Sean Davis Translates What's Being Reported As Biden Delivering a 'Win for Environmentalis...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on January 26, 2024
Twitchy

As a rule, this editor does not cheer when others are laid off, especially in the world of media. THAT being said, this editor also does NOT have much sympathy if any for the people who have spent years (decades) pretending they are somehow untouchable as members of THE PRESS while reporting stories in ways that supported their narrative or agenda. 

Activists instead of journalists.

So while we're not cheering, we are enjoying the schadenfreude and meltdowns with a large bucket of popcorn.

Especially when we see self-owns like this one from Kat Tenbarge.

She just basically said, YOU'LL BE SORRY.

Yeah, no.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Sorry, but THAT is hilarious. You'll all be SORRY since when all of those 'real sources of information' aren't available to you anymore.

Man, her tweets prove she and the rest of the mainstream media just don't get it.

We've got our popcorn as well.

What will we do without a bunch of journalists telling us how racist we are for not being complete failures in life? THE HORROR.

Accurate.

Yup.

Can't get any worse than the lamestream media.

Sorry, not sorry.

======================================================================

======================================================================

