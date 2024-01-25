Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds Punish Gov. Abbott

You guys remember Beto O'Rourke, yes? The SUPER white, Irish guy who uses a Hispanic-sounding nickname to appeal to Democrats in Texas? The one with the DUI? The furry? He's tried to run for governor and senator and has lost ... a lot.

Sounds to us like Beto is asking the feds to overstep and attack Texas for defending itself and its borders.

Think about that. Democrats calling on the president to punish a governor for doing the president's job in the first place.

Democrats are just awful.

Abbott is using the Texas Guard to defy a Supreme Court ruling.



When Gov. Faubus did this in 1957, Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas Guard to ensure compliance with the law.



Biden must follow this example of bold, decisive leadership to end this crisis before it gets worse. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 24, 2024

Hrm. What does Beto mean by 'bold, decisive leadership'? We know he doesn't give a damn about the real crisis which is our leaking, open southern border.

What an a-hole.

Kurt Schlichter with the takedown:

Besides being legally illiterate, since the order was not directed at Texas but at the federal government, why is Beto, not demanding that the federal government honor both the duty to enforce the laws and the duty to protect states from invasion?



This is what happens when you… https://t.co/n0Qs13ASIm — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 25, 2024

From the rest of his somewhat long-ish tweet (and the funniest part):

This is what happens when you give furries a Twitter account.

All the ouch for Beto.

All the laughs for us.

He has this thought in his head that he's important. 🤣 — Random Thoughts (@im_thinking2) January 25, 2024

Poor lil fella.

He's such a clown — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) January 25, 2024

And he's not even a funny one.

