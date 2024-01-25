Oh Look, Adam Schiff is Lying Again: Schiff Launches Media Disinformation Campaign on...
Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds Punish Gov. Abbott

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on January 25, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

You guys remember Beto O'Rourke, yes? The SUPER white, Irish guy who uses a Hispanic-sounding nickname to appeal to Democrats in Texas? The one with the DUI? The furry? He's tried to run for governor and senator and has lost ... a lot.

Sounds to us like Beto is asking the feds to overstep and attack Texas for defending itself and its borders.

Think about that. Democrats calling on the president to punish a governor for doing the president's job in the first place. 

Democrats are just awful.

Hrm. What does Beto mean by 'bold, decisive leadership'? We know he doesn't give a damn about the real crisis which is our leaking, open southern border.

What an a-hole.

Kurt Schlichter with the takedown:

From the rest of his somewhat long-ish tweet (and the funniest part):

This is what happens when you give furries a Twitter account.

All the ouch for Beto.

All the laughs for us.

