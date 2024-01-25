BOMBSHELL Thread Shows How Far-Left US Gov Employees Conspired to Subvert Trump in 2020 (Screenshots)

This. Is. Crazy.

We've heard a ton about how Democrats 'fortified' the 2020 election, but this thread from Millie Weaver about far-Left US Government employees working to basically steer the 2020 election is just ... we have no words.

Vile.

Underhanded.

SHOULD be illegal.

There are some words.

Thread:

1.

Far-Left US Government Employees Conspired To Subvert President Trump, Gum Up Bureaucratic Processes, Strike, and Leak To The Media



A network of radical marxist bureaucrats conspired in secret meetings, plotting how to use their official positions inside the US… pic.twitter.com/WCpZsETLNj — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

We'll let Weaver fill you in:

Days before the 2020 election, a secret Zoom meeting titled "Feds For Democracy" took place between a group of subversive Marxists inside the US federal government w/ far-left protest organizations.



Hosted by "Democracy Kitchen" and "Feds For Democracy" and in participation w/… pic.twitter.com/SHqJ08evse — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Feds for Democracy.

Sure.

3. At its peak, about 150 participants were on the call.



The Hosts & Speakers: pic.twitter.com/jI5paE1DUy — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

150 participants.

4. Participants backgrounds ranged from being far-left protest organizers, green energy corporate employees to federal bureaucrats, Air Force Lt. Col., National Security advisors, and those who worked in White House during the Obama Administration.



And even a trans porn star… pic.twitter.com/ORLEhCdLRt — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

... those who worked in the White House during the Obama administration.

Gosh, that's shocking.

5. Secrecy



"What's learned in the room can leave with you, but what is said in the room stays in the room."



Participants are advised to "take those discussions offline" if they what to talk about high risk actions they want to take. pic.twitter.com/t594FjgJFC — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Yeah, they didn't stay in the room - they just took a long time to get out. They knew this was wrong, and they didn't care.

6. Icebreaker "Chat Storm "



"A lot of folks looking for solidarity, camaraderie, hope, protection, like-minded people." -Laura Adams pic.twitter.com/5V8bfUMgMJ — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Solidarity. Marxists love their solidarity.

7. The Election Is At Risk



"..there will likely be disagreements about which ballots should be thrown away and for what reason" pic.twitter.com/3qrdxsHCYf — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Wait, what now?

8. Thwarting A Coup Isn't A Coup



"It is not a coup to act against a government or officials who are trying to prevent a legitimate transfer of power. We believe that every vote must count, we must count every vote" pic.twitter.com/41XtkKQlpz — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It is exactly a coup.

9. We Have Power & Responsibility



"We have power and responsibility as federal workers... rules have meaning because we decide they do, we decide to enforce them." - Maddy Salzman pic.twitter.com/UV90qzim8j — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Wow.

10. Tactics Depend On Your Role



"One important aspect is to think about what are the tactics you should take depending on your role. There's different types of roles in the federal government, and that means that there's different roles that could be appropriate for you to take" pic.twitter.com/BDx7l9zLp1 — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

What they really meant to say was, 'How can you screw over millions of Americans as a federal employee?'

11. Ideas For Fed Organizing



"We should continue conversations on direct action and how we can stand in solidarity with others, especially protestors in other communities." pic.twitter.com/J1DPjQDqzm — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

We're jumping a little in the thread as it is very long - if you want to read the entire thing it's all on Twitter/X. These are the pieces we find most disturbing.

15. Subverting the "Pillars Of Support"



"If people in these pillars of support withhold or deny their consent and cooperation...no ruler can stay in power.." pic.twitter.com/LldEvI15hf — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Ruler.

16. Acts of Commission and Omission



"And another act of commission, albeit highly risky, and there are a number of great downsides, is leaking" pic.twitter.com/jgEvC8OJLP — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Leaking.

Say it ain't so.

18. Feds For BLM (Wearing Symbols)



"I'm wearing a shirt that I think is acceptable under the Hatch Act. Vote like Black Lives Matter. I would wear something like this and I think you'd be okay wearing that on the job." -Sarah Starrett pic.twitter.com/hfbR5vtR7a — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Just ... wow.

19. Leak Everything You Can



"..everyone who works in the federal government, if you read the mainstream press, like who is covering your agency, who is working for @propublica , who is working for @politico . They all have signal accounts. Text them, leak everything you can." pic.twitter.com/90yVbpWZnl — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Evil evil people.

22. Inside Outside Strategy



"The importance of self organizing with colleagues from within the same bureau and across government agencies...connecting with civic groups and organizations on the outside" pic.twitter.com/CkbWZy6AC7 — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Government agencies?

Shocking.

24. What If Trump Wins?



"I'm putting my head in the sand on that one. I refuse to accept the possibility." -Sarah Starrett pic.twitter.com/ngzMcuNuhd — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Authoritarians often can't deal with the idea of anyone disagreeing with them.

25. Calling It A Coup.



While discussing scenarios, federal bureaucrats plan to name Trump contesting the election as a Coup. They plan to reject Trump's appointees and only assist Biden's Transition Team. pic.twitter.com/cOE3mBHVxx — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Sound familiar?

Break-Out Room Topics: 3 Scenarios



"All scenarios assume in the week after the election either there is no clear winner or that Trump is denying that he lost." pic.twitter.com/6agTnGTUaj — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

*cough cough*

29. Activism Resources For Federal Workers Guide



This internal document was distributed as the meeting ended. It's a tactical guide for federal workers on subverting the government from within. pic.twitter.com/BdddtzJoZx — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Crazy stuff.

32. Grass Roots Emergency Election Protection Trifecta Action Guide



"The 2020 election is not likely to be cancelled or postponed. But it CAN be sabotaged or stolen. It will not be enough this year merely to register and vote. Nowhere near...join election boards, become poll… pic.twitter.com/i6ry0PcIVE — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

As they actively worked to sabotage it.

Yup.

36. Vote-By-Mail



Mail-in ballots mass harvested and put in drop boxes. pic.twitter.com/eIe3LGvNww — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

Vote By Mail.

There it is.

41. How to become an Election Protectionist pic.twitter.com/tarbaap7Rk — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

42. Elections Admin State Of Play (8.18.20)



Doc. shared in the groups "Movement Resources" outlining mail-in ballot margins in swing states, status on ballot drop boxes, mobile voting, vote-by-mail rejection rates, projected provisionals and election laws/litigation status. pic.twitter.com/IQYETRvNzR — Millie Weaver 🇺🇸 (@Millie__Weaver) January 24, 2024

When Democrats bragged about 'fortifying' the 2020 election, they did it.

