BOMBSHELL Thread Shows How Far-Left US Gov Employees Conspired to Subvert Trump in 2020 (Screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on January 25, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

This. Is. Crazy.

We've heard a ton about how Democrats 'fortified' the 2020 election, but this thread from Millie Weaver about far-Left US Government employees working to basically steer the 2020 election is just ... we have no words.

Vile.

Underhanded.

SHOULD be illegal.

There are some words.

We'll let Weaver fill you in:

Feds for Democracy.

Sure.

150 participants.

... those who worked in the White House during the Obama administration. 

Gosh, that's shocking.

Adam Schiff's Gross Lie About His Family and the Holocaust Gets Debunked In Real-Time and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Yeah, they didn't stay in the room - they just took a long time to get out. They knew this was wrong, and they didn't care.

Solidarity. Marxists love their solidarity.

Wait, what now?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It is exactly a coup.

Wow.

What they really meant to say was, 'How can you screw over millions of Americans as a federal employee?' 

We're jumping a little in the thread as it is very long - if you want to read the entire thing it's all on Twitter/X. These are the pieces we find most disturbing.

Ruler. 

Leaking.

Say it ain't so.

Just ... wow.

Evil evil people.

Government agencies?

Shocking.

Authoritarians often can't deal with the idea of anyone disagreeing with them.

Sound familiar?

*cough cough*

Crazy stuff.

As they actively worked to sabotage it.

Yup.

Vote By Mail.

There it is.

When Democrats bragged about 'fortifying' the 2020 election, they did it.

