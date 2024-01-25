BOMBSHELL Thread Shows How Far-Left US Gov Employees Conspired to Subvert Trump in...
And There Will Be MUCH Rejoicing! Taylor Lorenz Warns Of the End of Media as SHE Knows It and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on January 25, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

Taylor Lorenz is a fantastic study when it comes to the theory that the only thing worse than being mocked endlessly for being ridiculous is not being mocked at all. Seriously. Why else would she so willingly make a total nob of herself for all of us to see?

Does she really think admitting the end of the 'digital media ecosystem' that she and other horrible journos have come up with would make any of us NOT laugh? Cheer?

C'mon.

Watch.

Tens of thousands of journos have lost their jobs? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Gosh, why could that be? 

Also, her last line, 'I don't think people would know how bad the world would be without journalists'.

HA.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Accurate.

Interesting. Heck, even here at little ol' Twitchy we added like a dozen or so new writers in the last year. Almost as if when you report honestly and tell the truth (and make libs cry as you own them), there is an audience for that.

Crazy.

Seems simple enough, yes?

These jokes never get old.

Unlike Taylor.

Thinking this didn't go the way she thought it would.

Not.

At.

All.

======================================================================

