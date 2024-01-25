And There Will Be MUCH Rejoicing! Taylor Lorenz Warns Of the End of Media as SHE Knows It and LOL (Watch)

Taylor Lorenz is a fantastic study when it comes to the theory that the only thing worse than being mocked endlessly for being ridiculous is not being mocked at all. Seriously. Why else would she so willingly make a total nob of herself for all of us to see?

Advertisement

Does she really think admitting the end of the 'digital media ecosystem' that she and other horrible journos have come up with would make any of us NOT laugh? Cheer?

C'mon.

Watch.

NEW - WaPo's Taylor Lorenz: "Pretty much the entire digital media ecosystem that myself and a lot of other millennial journalists came up in has been completely hollowed out."pic.twitter.com/k5kokYenKI — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 25, 2024

Tens of thousands of journos have lost their jobs? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Gosh, why could that be?

Also, her last line, 'I don't think people would know how bad the world would be without journalists'.

HA.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

When Lorenz refers to herself as a “Millennial” you have to understand that she means that as in her actual age, not her generation https://t.co/GLDl2JlajO — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 25, 2024

Accurate.

Interesting. Heck, even here at little ol' Twitchy we added like a dozen or so new writers in the last year. Almost as if when you report honestly and tell the truth (and make libs cry as you own them), there is an audience for that.

Crazy.

Don't suck ass and you won't lose your job. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) January 25, 2024

Seems simple enough, yes?

How is she a millennial? She’s 84 years old. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) January 25, 2024

These jokes never get old.

Unlike Taylor.

Breaking News: Parasite Shocked to Learn of Culpability in Hosts Death. — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) January 25, 2024

Thinking this didn't go the way she thought it would.

ok boomer — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 25, 2024

Not.

At.

All.

======================================================================

Related:

Adam Schiff's Gross Lie About His Family and the Holocaust Gets Debunked In Real-Time and It's GLORIOUS

Erick Erickson Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Perfectly SCHOOL the Media About Abbott and SCOTUS

Glenn Youngkin's Kick-A*S Post Dragging Biden While Throwing VA's Support Behind TX Triggers SO MUCH Dumb

STRAIGHT In Our Veins! John Kennedy Once AGAIN Leaves 'Em Speechless in Southern Border TAKEDOWN (Watch)

Peter Doocy STUNS John Kirby in Back and Forth About Illegals Crossing Biden's Southern Border (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.