Peter Doocy STUNS John Kirby in Back and Forth About Illegals Crossing Biden's Southern Border (Watch)

Peter Doocy is doing his fair share of holding this crap administration accountable for their policies leaving our border open and making it easier for illegals to enter the country. Almost as if they are doing it on purpose.

Hint, they are.

This back and forth between him and John Kirby about the southern border is *CHEF'S KISS*.

.@pdoocy: " Why are you guys making it easier for people to enter the country illegally?"



KIRBY: " We aren't. Why do you think we are?"



DOOCY: " You guys sued to cut razor wire that was put in place by Texas officials.." pic.twitter.com/3FIBd1wlBO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 23, 2024

Wait. Did he seriously say, 'We aren't. Why do you think we are?'

WHAT?! DUDE, SERIOUSLY?!

You sued to stop Texas from keeping them OUT. We SAW it.

They think we are stupid. — Apparatchik-Fil-A (@EJay70) January 23, 2024

No, they hope we are.

Let's hope more of us start figuring it out.

Notice that diversity hire isn’t at the podium today. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) January 23, 2024

Probably because Doocy decimated her on this very topic only yesterday.

We are run by clowns. — boardrider (@Jeffreytboarder) January 23, 2024

And not in a funny way.

I like the dumbfounded looks on all faces in the room. The press is just a bunch of robots programmed to read and not dare think. — Paul Manhardt (@PaulManhardt) January 23, 2024

Good point. They're shocked that any member of the press would DARE tell the truth about Biden's administration and their efforts to allow millions of illegals into this country while pretending they've secured the border.

Truth hurts?

