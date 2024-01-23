WE Are the Carbon They Want to Remove: WHO Head Says the Quiet Part About Climate Change Out Loud (Watch)

These people are freaking evil.

Change our minds.

Don't worry, we know you won't try and change our minds because you are brilliant (hence, Twitchy readers) and know damn well how evil WHO and WEF really are.

Case in point, WHO is declaring war on agriculture ... you know, the system that literally feeds us all?

Keeps us alive?

Watch:

WHO head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declares war on meat and traditional agriculture, in the name of fighting "climate change":



"Our food systems are harming the health of people and planet. Food systems contribute to over 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, and account for… pic.twitter.com/fMCJTn7X3c — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 23, 2024

They want to starve us all to death to stop climate change.

You can't even make this up.

It sounds nutty, we know, but we've always been the 'carbon' they want to remove.

When you realize that YOU are the carbon they want to eliminate, all of this starts to make sense. — UnBaffle.me (@unbaffle_me) January 23, 2024

Scary times we're living in, folks.

Lenin took control of food production in Russia 7 million Russians died of starvation, Mao took control of the farmland 40 to 80 million asians died of starvation. Why in the world would these globalist organizations want to take control of farming? — Patrick J. Boily (@IVPATXX) January 23, 2024

Communists love Communism.

Shocker.

Ding ding ding.

"You will eat your bugs and be happy with nothing." — Scott Robbins (@TwitRobbins) January 23, 2024

Where have we heard this before?

No thank you. — Boki (@recii8) January 23, 2024

So polite.

We'll just tell WHO to get eff'd and eat a big ol' juicy CHEESEBURGER for lunch.

