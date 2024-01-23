Cope and SEETHE! Adam Schiff's DESPERATE 'Damage Control' Post After Steve Garvey ENDED...
WE Are the Carbon They Want to Remove: WHO Head Says the Quiet Part About Climate Change Out Loud (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on January 23, 2024
Twitchy

These people are freaking evil.

Change our minds.

Don't worry, we know you won't try and change our minds because you are brilliant (hence, Twitchy readers) and know damn well how evil WHO and WEF really are. 

Case in point, WHO is declaring war on agriculture ... you know, the system that literally feeds us all? 

Keeps us alive?

Watch:

They want to starve us all to death to stop climate change.

You can't even make this up.

It sounds nutty, we know, but we've always been the 'carbon' they want to remove.

Scary times we're living in, folks.

Communists love Communism.

Shocker.

Ding ding ding.

Where have we heard this before?

So polite. 

We'll just tell WHO to get eff'd and eat a big ol' juicy CHEESEBURGER for lunch.

