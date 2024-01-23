He's a Monster: Richard Hanania Makes the Most Ghoulish 'Justification' for Abortion Imagi...
LOOK on Adam Schiff's FACE as Steve Garvey Takes Him And His Russian Collusion Lies Apart is PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on January 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We have to be honest ... we didn't know a human being's eyes could bug out of their head QUITE this much but you guys, Adam Schiff has shown us they absolutely can. The guy has a fairly 'bugged out' look most of the time anyway, but the more Steve Garvey spoke about Schiff being censured for LYING to hundreds of millions of Americans about the Russia collusion hoax the more they bugged out.

Just watch his face.

It's glorious.

Schiff claimed he was censured for standing up to a corrupt president.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

That's not how this works, Schiff for Brains.

And he didn't even blink taking Schiff down.

We're STILL waiting for Schiff to produce the evidence he SWORE would be the end of Trump. Remember when he got punked by a Russia DJ who claimed he had nudes of Trump? Good times.

Excellent question.

He's a Monster: Richard Hanania Makes the Most Ghoulish 'Justification' for Abortion Imaginable
Grateful Calvin
TFG.

======================================================================

