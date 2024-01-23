LOOK on Adam Schiff's FACE as Steve Garvey Takes Him And His Russian Collusion Lies Apart is PERFECTION

We have to be honest ... we didn't know a human being's eyes could bug out of their head QUITE this much but you guys, Adam Schiff has shown us they absolutely can. The guy has a fairly 'bugged out' look most of the time anyway, but the more Steve Garvey spoke about Schiff being censured for LYING to hundreds of millions of Americans about the Russia collusion hoax the more they bugged out.

Just watch his face.

It's glorious.

Adam Schiff gets called out during the CA Senate debate by Republican Steve Garvey for lying about Russian collusion:



Garvey: "I believe you were censured for lying."



Schiff: "I was censured for standing up to a corrupt president"



Garvey: "Sir, you lied to 300 million people… pic.twitter.com/tqv4YD2kZZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 23, 2024

Schiff claimed he was censured for standing up to a corrupt president.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

That's not how this works, Schiff for Brains.

Steve Garvey is a 10x MLB all star and World Series champion with the Dodgers — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 23, 2024

And he didn't even blink taking Schiff down.

Adam Schiff was censured by the House for lying about Russia collusion.



The House doesn’t censure you for doing something good.



Schiff is among disgraced representatives like Rashida Tlaib who was censured for her antisemitism.



This 2023 vote officially declared Schiff a liar. pic.twitter.com/kLIUq7e6kJ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 23, 2024

We're STILL waiting for Schiff to produce the evidence he SWORE would be the end of Trump. Remember when he got punked by a Russia DJ who claimed he had nudes of Trump? Good times.

Epic. Why couldn’t republicans in congress do this? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 23, 2024

Excellent question.

"Clearly, the origins of this whole smear [Hunter Biden laptop] are from the Kremlin." -Adam Schiffpic.twitter.com/x6sN8Hcoya — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) January 23, 2024

TFG.

