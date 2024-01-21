Michael Shellenberger Takes Soros and His Media Lapdogs Working to End Free Speech APART in BRUTAL Thread

If you even dare insinuate George Soros is an evil villain working to control speech and politicians around the world the media will come to his defense and call you a conspiracy theorist or even worse, accuse you of antisemitism.

Advertisement

Convenient considering how they also defend and protect Hamas ...

Michael Shellenberger once again put together a must-read thread about this villain and his lapdogs in the media, take a look:

The idea that George Soros controls politicians around the world is an antisemitic conspiracy theory, insists the media. But it's not a theory. Here's his son, Alex, with Ireland's Prime Minister, who is at this moment seeking to seize control over the entire Internet through… pic.twitter.com/GLgM8Lnv31 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 21, 2024

Like father like son.

We have documented how the Soroses are behind the crackdown on free speech in Ireland and other nations. Please subscribe now to support our effort to push back against censorship!https://t.co/1MUG7FQdY1 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 21, 2024

It's actually pretty terrifying you guys.

Ireland is on the brink. If hate speech legislation passes, the government will be able to invade people's homes, including those of employees of the many high-tech firms that operate in Dublin, and thus exercise backdoor control over the Internet.https://t.co/zqPxHLlrvA — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 21, 2024

Takes censorship to a whole new level.

Please join the effort to protect free speech. If we don't stop them from censoring over there, we may not be able to stop them from censoring over here.https://t.co/bY9dKrry0G — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 21, 2024

This. ^

It might seem like a mistake for Alex Soros to advertise his control over politicians, but it's not. He wants to advertise his power. pic.twitter.com/APR9xqoduW — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 21, 2024

What does he care? He's very rich and very powerful, and the water carriers in the media will always have his back.

It might seem like this is just vanity, but Soros wants to make sure that these politicians aren't able to run away from their obligations to him. pic.twitter.com/mfSDAtkKCP — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 21, 2024

Sounds a bit like the mob, right?

The media attack anyone who criticizes the vast control that Soros and his son exercise over politicians because that's what they're paid to do. Soros has poured tens of millions into regime media. They return the favor by engaging in character assassination against Soros… pic.twitter.com/dMLDHEgr6M — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 21, 2024

Ding ding ding.

Naturally, the same publications that label criticisms of Soros as antisemitic attacked Sheldon Adelson, who was Jewish, for "Buying a President" and for his "outsized influence" over Trump.https://t.co/pP4W7lLcBRhttps://t.co/iGPKtp3iyGhttps://t.co/BhU0NiEvtv — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 21, 2024

Naturally.

But you know, right-leaning media is the real problem.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Martina Navratilova SLAMS Male Golf Player (He's a DUDE) and Goes OFF on 'Male Bodies' in Women's Sports

Aww, THANK YOU! Jonathan Chait TRIES Insulting Twitchy By Calling Us a 'Conservative Rage Curator' and LOL

Deep Dive Into Community Notes Member 'Enterprising Desert Raven' Reveals DAMNING Abuse of the Program

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)

Rachel Maddow Earns Herself a BRUTAL Drew Holden Takedown With Claim MSNBC Can't Broadcast Untrue Things

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.