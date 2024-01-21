THAT'S a T.K.O! Dana White Defends Free Speech While Going OFF on Journo...
Michael Shellenberger Takes Soros and His Media Lapdogs Working to End Free Speech APART in BRUTAL Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on January 21, 2024
Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP

If you even dare insinuate George Soros is an evil villain working to control speech and politicians around the world the media will come to his defense and call you a conspiracy theorist or even worse, accuse you of antisemitism.

Convenient considering how they also defend and protect Hamas ...

Michael Shellenberger once again put together a must-read thread about this villain and his lapdogs in the media, take a look:

Like father like son.

It's actually pretty terrifying you guys.

Takes censorship to a whole new level.

This. ^

What does he care? He's very rich and very powerful, and the water carriers in the media will always have his back.

Sounds a bit like the mob, right?

Ding ding ding.

Naturally.

But you know, right-leaning media is the real problem.

