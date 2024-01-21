Martina Navratilova SLAMS Male Golf Player (He's a DUDE) and Goes OFF on 'Male Bodies' in Women's Sports

Martina Navratilova doesn't seem thrilled with yet ANOTHER MAN winning a woman's sporting event because he thinks he's a woman. Or because he knows he's just average or even mediocre playing golf as a man so he put on a skirt and called himself a woman.

Advertisement

This sounds like it should be an episode of a lame 80s sitcom but nope - this is real life.

Men competing in women's sports, winning, and then expecting sane people to just nod and congratulate them. Yeah, talk about the patriarchy.

Martina has had enough:

This really needs to end sooner rather than later. Male bodies, however they might identify, do not belong in women’s sports! https://t.co/QzoqhVW5MO — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 21, 2024

It should have already ended.

I don’t get it.

This ends yesterday if women all together just walk away from any competition that has men.

No cameras would follow a single man around competing against nobody. — Brent Reeves (@Brent_Reeves) January 21, 2024

Sad that the only way this can really be dealt with is if women give up their sports entirely.

To men.

Who think they're women.

We live at an exceptionally STUPID point in history.

If this was allowed in tennis in the 70s, we'd have never heard of you or Chris Evert. — Snarky Commenter (@GreatUSTreasure) January 21, 2024

Bingo.

Thank you for being bold enough to speak out. So many hard working women, robbed. — giulia12 💚 (@giulia12) January 21, 2024

For years now, and if we call it out we're TERFS or bigots.

Did we mention we're living during an exceptionally stupid time? Oh, yeah, we did. Well, it's double stupid, so there.

To cheat, so openly!

They know no shame! — Belstaffie (@Belstaffie) January 21, 2024

What a good point. You'd think a man would feel some level of shame for pretending he's a woman to win a sport he's only mediocre at in the first place. But ... nope.

Do these people have no pride? How can you be proud of yourself competing against people that are not at your level?



If trans people want to compete athletically there needs to be a separate trans class/league for them to compete in. There are enough woke fans for them. — Steve Holland (@VLM7234) January 21, 2024

nice skirt mister. cheat — Lisa McLeod (@LMMCL2022) January 21, 2024

Cheater.

That sums up any man putting on a skirt to take part in a woman's sport and we're not even sorry for saying so.

======================================================================

Related:

Aww THANK YOU! Jonathan Chait TRIES Insulting Twitchy By Calling Us a 'Conservative Rage Curator' and LOL

Deep Dive Into Community Notes Member 'Enterprising Desert Raven' Reveals DAMNING Abuse of the Program

Advertisement

Awww, Somebody's NERVOUS: Merrick Garland Does JUST What You'd Expect After Trump's Iowa Victory

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)

Rachel Maddow Earns Herself a BRUTAL Drew Holden Takedown With Claim MSNBC Can't Broadcast Untrue Things

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.