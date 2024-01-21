THAT'S a T.K.O! Dana White Defends Free Speech While Going OFF on Journo...
Martina Navratilova SLAMS Male Golf Player (He's a DUDE) and Goes OFF on 'Male Bodies' in Women's Sports

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on January 21, 2024
Meme screenshot

Martina Navratilova doesn't seem thrilled with yet ANOTHER MAN winning a woman's sporting event because he thinks he's a woman. Or because he knows he's just average or even mediocre playing golf as a man so he put on a skirt and called himself a woman.

This sounds like it should be an episode of a lame 80s sitcom but nope - this is real life.

Men competing in women's sports, winning, and then expecting sane people to just nod and congratulate them. Yeah, talk about the patriarchy.

Martina has had enough:

It should have already ended.

Sad that the only way this can really be dealt with is if women give up their sports entirely.

To men.

Who think they're women.

We live at an exceptionally STUPID point in history.

Bingo.

For years now, and if we call it out we're TERFS or bigots.

Did we mention we're living during an exceptionally stupid time? Oh, yeah, we did. Well, it's double stupid, so there.

What a good point. You'd think a man would feel some level of shame for pretending he's a woman to win a sport he's only mediocre at in the first place. But ... nope.

Cheater.

That sums up any man putting on a skirt to take part in a woman's sport and we're not even sorry for saying so.

======================================================================

