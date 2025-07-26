VIP
Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up College Athletics: Clarifying NIL and Employment Status

Clear for Takeoff: DeSantis Slams Media as 'ICE Air' Begins Deportation Flights From Alligator Alcatraz

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on July 26, 2025
AP Photo via Office Of Florida Governor Ron Desantis

At a Friday Press Conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security has begun deportation flights out of the Everglades detention facility known as Alligator Alcatraz.

The rest of the Governor's post:

These deportation flights operated by DHS are underway, and we will support efforts to increase cadence of the flights so that the number of illegal aliens deported keeps increasing.

This is a mandate set upon us by the American people. Florida’s state and local agencies are serving as force multipliers for federal efforts to arrest and deport illegal aliens. We’re charging full speed ahead to deliver on immigration enforcement.

The media at the event seemed more concerned about the Democrat pushed narrative about conditions inside the detention facility.

DeSantis was having none of it.

Watch:

The rest of the post:

NOT ONE TIME have I seen these Democrats caravan anywhere in this state, hold a press conference, to be able to stand in solidarity with victims. I've NEVER seen that! These are stunts they're pulling because they're increasingly politically irrelevant in this state."

Of course, Democrats and the media (I repeat myself) don't care about the victims. Victims don't change census numbers. Victims don't become dependent on entitlements that will motivate them to vote for Democrats for generations. Victims offer nothing to the left.

When they show you who they are, believe them.

They sure do, which is why Alligator Alcatraz bothers them so much. Deportation flights have already removed hundreds of illegal aliens from the country, and the frequency of flights is going to increase.

As the frequency of flights increases, so will the facility's footprint. Alligator Alcatraz currently can hold two thousand detainees as they await deportation. It will soon have the capacity to hold four thousand.

DeSantis authorized the construction of the illegal immigrant detention center on a 30-square-mile property in the Everglades' swamplands of Miami–Dade County under an emergency order. The property in Ochopee is a former airport that has been outfitted with sturdy tent structures. 

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said the site has the capacity for 2,000 detainees but will eventually hold 4,000.

The Alligator Alcatraz facility has been so successful that the DHS is already considering as many as five other locations across the nation to build similar facilities. For now, as Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, it's time to 'Fire up the deportation flights.'

First, Democrats were mad that illegal aliens were being sent to Alligator Alcatraz. Now they're angry that they're leaving.

You just can't make a leftist happy. Oh well...

ICE Air, you are clear for takeoff.

