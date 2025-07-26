Gatorade’s 'Let Her Cook' Promo Sends 'Back to Kitchen' Message for WNBA Players Demanding Raises

WNBA players are demanding pay raises despite their women’s professional basketball league losing millions yearly. Despite this, Gatorade decided to sponsor the league with a new advertising campaign called ‘Let Her Cook.’ Seriously, did no one catch the double-meaning here? Of course, critics of the WNBA couldn’t help but laugh that these entitled, whiny players might be of better service in the kitchen.

Check out the ads. (READ)

@Gatorade coming in with an absolutely killer marketing campaign to rev up interest in the WNBA.



It's bold! It's courageous! And gosh darn it, it's about time some company took the initiative!



Well done, gentlemen!



Agreed...LET HER COOK! pic.twitter.com/tveLmwljAf — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) July 25, 2025

Gatorade really set the WNBA back 30 years with their new "Let Her Cook" campaign😂 pic.twitter.com/FJm3UnyiYw — Bet105 (@bet_105) July 25, 2025

Would've been funny if it was an apron instead of a towel — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 25, 2025

Gatorade tells WNBA players to get back to the kitchen where they belong and cook. A nobel suggestion since they are unhappy with their pay. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/29aKPRsH36 — Futurist™ (@americasgreat) July 25, 2025

Now you’re cooking!

Posters say feminism has gone so far to the left it’s now back to where it started. They suggest women should find empowerment in the kitchen.

With how feminist the WNBA is, are they now saying women belong in the kitchen? — Mark Scannell (@MFScannell) July 25, 2025

Feminism comes full circle — J (@SilkyJones1988) July 25, 2025

I very rarely agree with the WNBA but im all for them all cooking again 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Alex The Welder (@Pugo89) July 25, 2025

Probably better at passing the gravy than passing the ball, right?

One poster says the new players’ guide just dropped. (WATCH)

I'll take some pork chops, fried potatoes, corn, and green beens. Light on the salt, heavy on the black pepper. — Mitchell Davis (@PGK2299) July 25, 2025

The best part is that the MVP for the WNBA championship gets gifted a stove instead of a car. pic.twitter.com/EroA3hfpez — GigglesNBits🇺🇲 (@NobodysThought2) July 25, 2025

The WNBA’s developmental league awards Easy-Bake Ovens.

Posters say players should trade the backboard for the sandwich cutting board.

Has it really gone full circle where they are starting to naturally wanting to go back into the kitchen to make everyone a sandwich? — ThatJetFighterguy (@that_jet) July 25, 2025

Thats definitely beyond her skillset but I do have a suggestion. pic.twitter.com/gA4wST72NS — Wicked Messenger (@TedDeLarge) July 25, 2025

These women probably cant even make a grill cheese sandwich — Carlos (@CarlosInSD) July 25, 2025

Lol @Gatorade set women back 50 yrs with this ad. Back to the kitchen, let her cook. 👩‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/b10sH5SvRd — John Kim 🇰🇷 (@johnkim77) July 24, 2025

… and the assist goes to Gatorade! The crowd cheers wildly!

