Wheel of Misfortune: Monster Truck Tire Goes Flying During Rally Crushing Cars in...
Whine List: Nancy Pelosi Claims Trump is Crazy and Biden is One of...
Dear Geraldo Next Time Say Less --So Says X
Journalists Use Hulk Hogan's Death to Whine Over Gawker's Demise
VIP
Trump Tackles the Homeless Crisis the Left's Ignored (and Enabled) for Years
Decline Is a Choice: Los Angeles Tunnel Tagged by Graffiti Less Than a...
Florida Mouse? Chuck E Cheese Busted in Tallahassee
J.K. Rowling Has Some Helpful Advice for BBC Regaining Credibility: Stop Calling Delusiona...
Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein...
WTF: U.K. Trans Activist Launches 'Safe With Me' Program to Make Kids Bathroom...
Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up College Athletics: Clarifying NIL and Employment Status
Obama's Presidential Library Is the PERFECT Symbol for His Corrupt, Ruinous Presidency
'Didn't Pay Any Taxes on Her 'Tax the Rich' Dress'? House Ethics Committee...
WTAF? Rashida Tlaib Goes Full Ruprecht by Banging a Pot With a Spoon...

Gatorade’s 'Let Her Cook' Promo Sends 'Back to Kitchen' Message for WNBA Players Demanding Raises

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:02 AM on July 26, 2025
AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File

WNBA players are demanding pay raises despite their women’s professional basketball league losing millions yearly. Despite this, Gatorade decided to sponsor the league with a new advertising campaign called ‘Let Her Cook.’ Seriously, did no one catch the double-meaning here? Of course, critics of the WNBA couldn’t help but laugh that these entitled, whiny players might be of better service in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Check out the ads. (READ)

Now you’re cooking!

Posters say feminism has gone so far to the left it’s now back to where it started. They suggest women should find empowerment in the kitchen.

Probably better at passing the gravy than passing the ball, right?

One poster says the new players’ guide just dropped. (WATCH)

Recommended

Wheel of Misfortune: Monster Truck Tire Goes Flying During Rally Crushing Cars in Parking Lot (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The WNBA’s developmental league awards Easy-Bake Ovens.

Posters say players should trade the backboard for the sandwich cutting board.

… and the assist goes to Gatorade! The crowd cheers wildly!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA BIAS SPORTS WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wheel of Misfortune: Monster Truck Tire Goes Flying During Rally Crushing Cars in Parking Lot (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein Remark (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Dear Geraldo Next Time Say Less --So Says X
RickRobinson
Whine List: Nancy Pelosi Claims Trump is Crazy and Biden is One of Our Greatest Presidents
Warren Squire
Obama's Presidential Library Is the PERFECT Symbol for His Corrupt, Ruinous Presidency
Amy Curtis
Journalists Use Hulk Hogan's Death to Whine Over Gawker's Demise
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wheel of Misfortune: Monster Truck Tire Goes Flying During Rally Crushing Cars in Parking Lot (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement