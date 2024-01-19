Awww, Somebody's NERVOUS: Merrick Garland Does JUST What You'd Expect After Trump's Iowa Victory

Well well well, whaddya know? After Trump handily won Iowa, Merrick Garland went on CNN and openly agreed with Jack Smith pushing for a speedy trial in the election subversion case against Trump. Almost as if they want to get it done BEFORE he can actually run for president ... and win.

Now, why oh why would they do that?

Could it be they're scared of what could (will) happen if (when) Trump is elected again? Not to mention, this time around the 'swamp' has made it very personal for Trump, so perhaps he will make draining it his priority.

We hope so.

BREAKING - AHEAD OF 2024: Attorney General Merrick Garland goes on @CNN after Trump victory in Iowa and says he agrees with Jack Smith that there should be a “speedy trial” in the election subversion case against Donald Trump.



NOTE: He also pushes back on allegations that his… pic.twitter.com/lNnQnR8IMn — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 19, 2024

From the longish post:

NOTE: He also pushes back on allegations that his department is targeting the former president for political reasons. NOTE: Garland says he agrees with special counsel Jack Smith’s assertion that the “public interest requires a speedy trial” in the 2020 election currently set for trial in March in Washington, DC.

Interesting how he claims they're not targeting Trump as he pushes to rush the trial and by interesting we mean typical, predictable, and all too pathetic.

The most corrupt DOJ in American history. — David Bryce (@ECC3_12_13) January 19, 2024

And we thought Eric Holder was bad.

Did @CNN ask about Garlands lack of investigation on Hunter Biden & the Epstein case’s?



I know the answer is no. That would require ethics & credibility on their part. — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) January 19, 2024

Don't be silly, they'd never ask that question because they know Joe just LOVES HIS SON so much.

The same Merrick Garland that is named as the "senior" official accused of political interference in Hunter Biden case, based on a new whistleblower report? — Kagens Looking Glass ™ (@KagensNews) January 19, 2024

One and the same.

Does the Left have something up their sleeve for 2024?https://t.co/D0MK8beQN3 — AMAC (@AMACforAmerica) January 19, 2024

Of course, they do.

It's the Left.

Does he agree with the American people when we say Jack Smith is NOT a special counsel, he is a PRIVATE CITIZEN that Biden installed to persecute a political rival.



Merrick Garland is happy to destroy the rule of law in our country and create a banana republic with kangaroo… — American Archer (@CalenArcher) January 19, 2024

*cough cough*

The more they politically persecute Trump under the guise of prosecution, the more popular he becomes. Keep it up, leftists! — GunsnGolf (@gunsngolf) January 19, 2024

Every time they target Trump he only gets more popular.

This is very true.

Stay tuned.

