HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Dismissal of Angel Mom Calling for a Secure Border...
Rachel Maddow Earns Herself a BRUTAL Drew Holden Takedown With Claim MSNBC Can't...
He Yell 'This Is MAGA COUNTRY'? Rep. Barbara Lee's Tale About White Man...
Ted Cruz Makes Dick Durbin Regret Calling Him a ‘Bigot’
World War Z Incoming: Flight From Japan to United States Forced to Return...
Illegals Can Opt Out of Having Their Photo Taken by TSA at the...
Black Muslim Activist Charged With Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign Over Attack Hoax
Axios Tries to Blame Trump for the Economic Woes of 2020... But People...
Jonathan Chait Recalls the Ecstasy of Joe Biden's Election
Are You an Adult Who Doesn't Own a House? Why Blame Yourself When...
Kamala Harris Is One Heartbeat from the Presidency and Is Also Awed by...
Texas Installing Even More Razor Wire Fencing
President Biden Asks How Many Kids Did Their Homework in McDonald's Parking Lots

Awww, Somebody's NERVOUS: Merrick Garland Does JUST What You'd Expect After Trump's Iowa Victory

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Well well well, whaddya know? After Trump handily won Iowa, Merrick Garland went on CNN and openly agreed with Jack Smith pushing for a speedy trial in the election subversion case against Trump. Almost as if they want to get it done BEFORE he can actually run for president ... and win.

Advertisement

Now, why oh why would they do that? 

Could it be they're scared of what could (will) happen if (when) Trump is elected again? Not to mention, this time around the 'swamp' has made it very personal for Trump, so perhaps he will make draining it his priority.

We hope so.

From the longish post:

NOTE: He also pushes back on allegations that his department is targeting the former president for political reasons.

NOTE: Garland says he agrees with special counsel Jack Smith’s assertion that the “public interest requires a speedy trial” in the 2020 election currently set for trial in March in Washington, DC.

Interesting how he claims they're not targeting Trump as he pushes to rush the trial and by interesting we mean typical, predictable, and all too pathetic.

And we thought Eric Holder was bad.

Recommended

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Don't be silly, they'd never ask that question because they know Joe just LOVES HIS SON so much.

One and the same.

Of course, they do.

It's the Left.

*cough cough*

Every time they target Trump he only gets more popular.

This is very true.

Stay tuned.

======================================================================

Related:

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)

Rachel Maddow Earns Herself a BRUTAL Drew Holden Takedown With Claim MSNBC Can't Broadcast Untrue Things

Advertisement

He Yell 'This Is MAGA COUNTRY'? Rep. Barbara Lee's Tale About White Man at Capitol Sets Off BS Detectors

Dan Goldman's FACE While Calling Southern Border Secure Shows Even HE Doesn't Believe His Own BS (Watch)

Take the L! Dem AZ Candidate Ruben Gallego's Race Card Declined BIG TIME in Gloriously-Ratio'd Post

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DOJ IOWA TRUMP MERRICK GARLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Rachel Maddow Earns Herself a BRUTAL Drew Holden Takedown With Claim MSNBC Can't Broadcast Untrue Things
Sam J.
He Yell 'This Is MAGA COUNTRY'? Rep. Barbara Lee's Tale About White Man at Capitol Sets Off BS Detectors
Sam J.
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Dismissal of Angel Mom Calling for a Secure Border Is Disgraceful
Doug P.
'Why Aren't Master's Degree's Valued as Much as Babies?' Wonders Childless Woman with a Master's Degree
Coucy
World War Z Incoming: Flight From Japan to United States Forced to Return to Tokyo
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement