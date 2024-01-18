Take the L! Dem AZ Candidate Ruben Gallego's Race Card Declined BIG TIME in Gloriously-Ratio'd Post

You'd think by now our pals in the Democratic Party would have figured out that even people in their own party are getting sick and tired of the race card. Hey, we get it, this crap still works in some states (looking at you, California and New York) but for the most part, it's a dud.

Especially if you're a Democrat trying to pander to Latinos.

Like Ruben Gallego is trying to do in this post:

33% of Arizonans are Latino.

33% of Arizonans have yet to see someone like themselves represent 'em in the Senate.



In November, that’s going to change. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 17, 2024

What? This reminds us of the whiners who complain when a straight actor plays a gay character ... what matters is ideas, Ruben. Not race.

Guess how this post went over.

Just guess.

OK FINE, we'll show you.

Ain’t 2020. That spell has lost its magic. — Apparatchik-Fil-A (@EJay70) January 17, 2024

Thank GAWD.

.@KariLake is running to represent all Arizonans.



Not just one particular demographic.



Shame on you. — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) January 17, 2024

Without running on identity politics, Democrats don't have much to offer. They can't talk about a great economy because they've been in charge for the past four years and it's horrible. They can't talk about safe cities, a secure border, lower taxes, or fewer wars ... they quite literally have nothing.

So Ruben played the race card.

And it failed. BIGLY.

Identity politics.........Typical dem move — Veterans For Kari (@VeteransforKari) January 17, 2024

Some of us vote on character, not the color of their skin. — K. Brett Boswell (@TheBoz46) January 17, 2024

When racism is your platform. — A variable of my ancestry (@VoterIndy) January 18, 2024

When racism is your platform you must be a Democrat.

Yup.

