What the Hell Is THIS?! Footage of United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby 'Performing' Leaks and YIKES (Watch)

Hey, to each their own, live and let, and do no harm and all that jazz ...

The issue here, with United Airlines's CEO Scott Kirby, is it would appear his hobby, belief set, whatever the Hell this is, is influencing the decisions he makes as CEO of a very large company. And some of these decisions seem pretty damn dangerous all in the name of DEI.

Especially when footage like this gets out.

Note, this footage is blurry and it's tough to say for sure that it's Kirby ... but it does sure look like him.

Watch:

This is Scott Kirby, the CEO of @united. He’s a drag queen and has been incorporating drag into @united.



This video should tell you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/RR5nWwC5OR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 18, 2024

Again, we don't care what Kirby likes to do with his spare time and if dressing up like some sort of warped Space Barbie makes him happy, so be it. The issue is he wants to bring Space Barbie to work at a job that is responsible for the lives of millions of people every day.

Who hired this guy?

Freedom of expression is a bedrock American principle

If he wants to fly his freak flag

He has every right

That doesn't make it normal

&

The rest of us have a right to say

Maybe it's a bad idea to have a weirdo in charge of of a major airlinepic.twitter.com/INwLbHvF56 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 18, 2024

Maybe it's a bad idea to have a weirdo in charge of a major airline.

Ding ding ding.

Next time you're traveling on these airlines, don't forget how massively important DEI is to them. pic.twitter.com/qK4SW5vtcr — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) January 18, 2024

Just shut up and fly, ya' know?

A lunatic is the CEO of @united and his decision making should be always be questioned. He’s putting DEI ahead of meritocracy. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 18, 2024

Absolutely horrid. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 18, 2024

Right?

He's not even pretty.

Heh.

