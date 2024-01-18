THWAP! NBC News' Stomps on a #Journalism Rake While Warning About 'Disinformation'
What the Hell Is THIS?! Footage of United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby 'Performing' Leaks and YIKES (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on January 18, 2024
Meme

Hey, to each their own, live and let, and do no harm and all that jazz ... 

The issue here, with United Airlines's CEO Scott Kirby, is it would appear his hobby, belief set, whatever the Hell this is, is influencing the decisions he makes as CEO of a very large company. And some of these decisions seem pretty damn dangerous all in the name of DEI.

Especially when footage like this gets out.

Note, this footage is blurry and it's tough to say for sure that it's Kirby ... but it does sure look like him.

Watch:

Again, we don't care what Kirby likes to do with his spare time and if dressing up like some sort of warped Space Barbie makes him happy, so be it. The issue is he wants to bring Space Barbie to work at a job that is responsible for the lives of millions of people every day.

Who hired this guy?

Maybe it's a bad idea to have a weirdo in charge of a major airline.

Ding ding ding.

Just shut up and fly, ya' know?

Tags: CEO UNITED AIRLINES DRAG QUEEN

